Royal Caribbean and Carnival Have New Port Projects Opening in 2025

Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, the two largest cruise lines in the world, have new port projects opening in The Bahamas in 2025.

The projects include a brand new port, Celebration Key, just for Carnival cruise ships and Royal Caribbean’s first Royal Beach Club.

Here is a look at these two new cruise destinations that you will soon be able to visit.

Celebration Key

Celebration Key is a new port under construction that is opening on Grand Bahama Island. It’s located around 25 miles east of Freeport (where cruise ships currently dock on the island).

The port will only be visited by Carnival cruise ships and is currently scheduled to open on July 19, 2025. A pier will allow up to two Carnival cruise ships to visit the port each day. The pier will eventually be expanded so four Carnival Funships can visit at a time.

The port will be divided up into five portals:

Paradise Plaza – Welcome center with live music, an ice cream shop, and more

Calypso Lagoon – Adult-friendly portal

Starfish Lagoon – Family-friendly portal

Pearl Cove Beach Club – Adults-only area

Lokono Club – Bahamian shopping

The port will feature the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean and will have something for everyone, from beaches to pools.

Debuting with the opening of the port will be Island Eats. Island Eats will allow guests to use their Sign & Sail card to enjoy one complimentary meal while visit the port.

Celebration Key will also have full service restaurants where guests can receive 25% off an entrée.

18 Carnival cruise ships are scheduled to visit Celebration Key on over 500 itineraries. You can see a list of all of these cruises here.

Once the port opens and is completed, Carnival Cruise Line has plans for a Phase 2 that includes a water park.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is the first of two new beach clubs being built by Royal Caribbean. It is currently under construction in Nassau on Paradise Island and is scheduled to open near the end of the year.

This private Oasis will be for Royal Caribbean passengers only. The entry fee to access the beach club includes all food and drinks, making it an all-inclusive beach and pool day. A short water shuttle will take guests from the pier right to the club.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will have the world’s largest swim-up bar.

The beach club will be divided up in the following three zones:

Family Beach

Chill Beach

Party Cove

The Family Beach will be located steps away from the Shallow End zero-entry pool. Beach games will range from tug-of-war to paddle ball.

The Ultimate Family Cabana will have a thrilling slide, dedicated hot tub, frozen drink machine and more.

The Chill Beach will be the spot for relaxation on Paradise Island. The Deep End of the pool will be by the white, powdery sand of Chill Beach.

Party Cove will live up to its name, the place to keep the party vibes going. It will have the world’s largest swim-up bar, a VIP space, and personal poolside service with the best views.

This 17 acre beach club will have three swim-up bars, seven beach bars, and more than 40 cabanas.

Royal Caribbean is working on the project with the Bahamian government to bring architectural design and experience that includes live music, local artisan shops and culinary fare.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is scheduled to open in December 2025.

The cruise line is also working on a Royal Beach Club in Cozumel that will open at a later date.