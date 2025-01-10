Holland America Line’s $70 Million Expansion to Their Denali Lodge

Holland America Line has announced a $70 million expansion and enhancement coming to their Denali Lodge and Alaska Cruisetours over the next three years.

The investment will help Holland America Line expand guest capacity at their Denali property and enhance the cruise line’s land and sea Cruisetours.

The expansion will take place in three stages with one starting this year and continuing in 2026 and 2027.

The first stage will begin this year and will see enhancements to the riverside interpretive trail with scenic viewpoints, improved on-site wayfinding, refined menu offerings for restaurants, and public space improvements for the Cottonwood and Canyon Lodge guest room buildings.

In 2026, the project will see 48 remodeled rooms in the Holland America Denali Lodge, a new coffee shop, and a remodeled Karstens Public House with expanded indoor and outdoor seating to provide a more immersive experience.

In 2027, the project will continue with a new guest-room building with 120 suite and standard rooms as well as a main lodge renovation that will include a new restaurant concept, a new lobby bar, and an enhanced coffee experience.

Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line, gave the following statement about this $70 million enhancement:

“It’s truly special that we can bring guests to a lodge at the doorstep of Denali National Park. This investment is a win for Alaska, our guests, and Holland America Line. Enhancing and expanding the Holland America Denali Lodge will help meet the growing interest in combined land and sea Cruisetours for our 49th state and further support the Alaska tourism industry.”