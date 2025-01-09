Princess Cruises Adds Flexibility to Cancel Cruises Due to Fires Around Los Angeles

Princess Cruises issued a statement this afternoon for those who have an upcoming cruise booked with them and are affected by the wildfires around Los Angeles.

Anyone who has a Princess cruise booked that is scheduled to depart between January 11 and January 30, 2025 and is affected by the wildfires around Los Angeles, they can cancel their cruise and receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit.

The cruise line said that this offer was made for those who live in an evacuation area or have homes that have sustained significant damage due to the fires.

The Future Cruise Credit will equal the value of their booking. Full refunds will be given for any extras that have been purchased like shore excursions or any of the Princess Packages that make their cruises all-inclusive.

The Future Cruise Credit will be good for any sailing out of the Los Angeles Cruise Center for the rest of the year.

Princess Cruises currently has 3 ships with cruises scheduled to depart from Los Angeles for the remainder of January. They are Discovery Princess, Grand Princess and Island Princess.

The full statement from Princess Cruises can be read below.

“Princess Cruises, Los Angeles’ hometown cruise line, is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires. Our hearts go out to all those affected during this challenging time.

“While the Los Angeles World Cruise Center and Los Angeles International Airport remain fully operational and unaffected by the fires, we are keenly aware of the hardships faced by many in our community.

“To support our guests residing in evacuation areas or whose homes have sustained significant damage, Princess Cruises is offering the flexibility to cancel their cruises scheduled to depart between January 11 and January 30, 2025. These guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to the value of their booking, along with full refunds for any additional purchases, such as shore excursions or Princess Packages.

“We are committed to ensuring these guests have the opportunity to rebook their cruise when the time is right for them. The Future Cruise Credit will be valid for any Princess cruise departing from the Los Angeles World Cruise Center in 2025.

“At Princess Cruises, we are proud to be part of the Los Angeles community, and we remain committed to supporting our neighbors as we face these challenges together.”