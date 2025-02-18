Viking Extends Sale on Cruises to All Seven Continents

Viking, the world’s leading ocean and river cruise line, has extended their ‘Explorer Sale’ through the end of the month.

Viking’s ‘Explorer Sale’ includes cruises to all seven continents on some of their most popular itineraries. The sale has been extended through February 28, 2025 and offers discounted fares and additional perks.

Viking’s ‘Explorer Sale’ includes the following:

Cruise fares starting at $1,999 per person*

Up to free international airfare on select itineraries

$25 cruise deposits on any voyage

Additional savings for new and returning guests

*Included in all Viking fares are taxes/port fees, WiFi, one shore excursion in every port, drinks during meals, and all dining options.

Viking’s cruises visit more than 500 ports around the world in 85 countries. Here’s a look at some of their most popular itineraries.

Pharaohs & Pyramids – This 12-day trip through Egypt includes several days in Cairo and a river cruise on the Nile River. You can read about Cruise Fever’s experience on this sailing here.

Viking Homelands – This 15-day ocean cruise starts in Stockholm and ends in Bergin, Norway. The sailing visits the Baltic, Scandinavia and fjords in Norway.

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures – An eight day cruise in the Mediterranean where you start in Istanbul, Turkey and end in Athens, Greece. You will visit the ancient city of Ephesus as well as the Greek Isles.

Danube Walz – This is an eight-day cruise from Budapest to Passau on the Danube River that includes a stop in Vienna.

Antarctic Explorer – This is a 13-day expedition trip that takes you to the Antarctic Peninsula where you can see icebergs, glaciers and once-in-a-lifetime wildlife viewing.

Cities of Lights – A 12-day cruise that takes you from Paris to Prague, this voyage sails on some of the most iconic rivers in Europe.

America’s Great River – You don’t have to leave the country to take a cruise on Viking. The cruise line offers a 15-day sailing on the Mississippi River that starts in St. Paul and ends in New Orleans.

Many of the ocean and river cruises offered by Viking can also be done in reverse order from the embarkation/debarkation cities listed.

To see the complete terms and conditions of this sale from Viking, visit Viking.com or contact your preferred travel professional.