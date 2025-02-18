Royal Caribbean Bringing Back the Name, Legend of the Seas, for 3rd Icon Ship

Royal Caribbean is bringing back the name, Legend of the Seas, for their third Icon class cruise ship that will debut in July 2026.

Legend of the Seas will be one of the top three largest cruise ships ever built and will make its debut in the Mediterranean in July 2026. The ship will sail week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean from Barcelona before moving to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2026.

Once the ship is in South Florida, it will sail six-day cruises to the Western Caribbean and eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean. Legend of the Seas will also visit Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Destinations in the Caribbean that the cruise ship will stop at include Aruba, Jamaica and Curacao.

Legend of the Seas is promising to be the best of every vacation, all on one ship.

The cruise line’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book cruises on Legend of the Seas ahead of the officially opening on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, gave the following statement:

“On the heels of celebrating one year of the record-breaking Icon Class and the memories made by vacationers of all ages on Icon, we are thrilled to announce the name of Royal Caribbean’s third Icon Class vacation.

Legend of the Seas is the next bold step in this exciting era of vacations and the continuation of the Icon Class legacy, and we look forward to bringing the revolutionary lineup of experiences to more families and adventurers across Europe, the Caribbean and beyond.”

The name Legend of the Seas was first used by Royal Caribbean on their first Vision class ship. It was most traveled cruise ship in Royal Caribbean’s history before leaving the fleet in 2017 after 22 years with the cruise line.

The new Legend of the Seas is currently under construction at a shipyard in Turku, Finland. It will be a sister ship to Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas, the largest class of ships in the world.

Highlights on the ship will include Crown’s Edge, Category 6, Royal Bay, Swim & Tonic, Hideaway and Surfside.

The cruise ship will be powered by LNG, have waste heat recovery systems, and shore power. Royal Caribbean Group has a goal to introduce a net-zero ship by 2035.

Royal Caribbean said that they will announce more details on this new ship in the near future.