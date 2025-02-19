All-Inclusive Cruise Line Opens Cruises to North Americans for the First Time

Am all-inclusive cruise line with a new ship that officially launched in December 2024 has opened cruises for bookings to North Americans for the first time.

Mitsui Ocean Cruises has open bookings on all-inclusive cruises to Japan to Americans and Canadians for the first time. The cruise line recently launched a 458-passenger all-suite ship that used to sail with luxury cruise line Seabourn.

The following is including in cruise fares:

Half-day shore excursion in every port with an English speaking guide

WiFi

Gratuities

Specialty coffees

Wine, beer and cocktails

Mitsui Ocean Fuji (formerly Seabourn Odyssey) is an all-suite luxury cruise ship that has four dining venues that serve a variety of Japanese local dishes as well as globally inspired cuisine.

Bars and lounges on the ship offers Japanese gin, whiskey and sake.

Observation Bar 36 offers stunning views, seasonal cocktails and a one-of-a-kind tea-time service featuring three special teas, grown and harvested at the foothills of Mount Fuji.

The ship has entertainment venues with live musicians, vocalists and Broadway-style shows.

A few select itineraries on cruises from Japan that are now open for bookings include:

Blossoms & Cultural Treasures – April 10-17, 2025 (8 days)

Blossoms & Coastal Wonders – April 17-24, 2025 (8 days)

Golden Week – April 24-May 5, 2025 (12 days)

Seas & Traditions – May 5-13, 2025 (9 days)

Grand Asia – May 21-June 8, 2025 (19 days)

Summer of Sparkles with Fireworks Festivals – July 17-26, 2025 (10 days)

Festival of Lights – July 26-August 7, 2025 (13 days)

Fireworks at Sea – August 16-24, 2025 (9 days)

Sea of Art – August 24-September 2, 2025 (10 days)

Anthony Kaufman, Head of Commercial Strategies, Mitsui Ocean Cruises, gave the following statement:

“With Japan being a top destination to visit from the U.S. and Canada, we’re in a unique position to offer a one-of-a-kind cruise vacation which represents true Japanese experiences that only a Japanese company can provide, sailing with Japanese guests and crew, and organically feeling the culture in a way that is genuine to how the locals enjoy leisure travel.

“Partnering with the experts of Architects of Travel is an important step to making this unique travel opportunity available to a small number of guests from North America. Mitsui Ocean Fuji is the best way to visit Japan, with guests seamlessly experiencing Japan on and off the ship.”

Mitsui Ocean Cruises is a brand of MOL Cruises, Ltd. MOL Cruises has a 140-year legacy in Japan.

For more information on Mitsui Ocean Cruises, you can visit their website at www.aotcruisejapan.com.