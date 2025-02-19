shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line's New Port Opens in Five Months

Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Opens in Five Months

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Five months from today, Carnival Cruise Line will open their newest cruise port in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Celebration Key construction
Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and Carnival Corp. CEO Josh Weinstein look out over Celebration Key on Grand Bahama during a special behind-the-scenes tour of the exclusive destination’s construction.

Celebration Key is scheduled to open on July 19, 2025 and will be the newest destination for Carnival cruise ships.

20 Carnival cruise ships are scheduled to visit the new port on cruises that depart from 10 U.S. homeports.

Carnival’s president Christine Duffy and Carnival Corp’s CEO Josh Weinstein took a tour of the port that is under construction on Grand Bahama Island. You can watch a video of their visit here.

Celebration Key will have five portals, all offering something different for guests visiting the port. The centerpiece of the port will be the signature Suncastle.

The Suncastle stands 10-stories tall near Paradise Plaza, the first portal guests will encounter that serves as a gateway to the destination’s other areas. The Suncastle is also home to racing waterslides that are part of the portal geared toward families, Starfish Lagoon, along with endless other options for recreation and relaxation.

The destination’s adult-focused portal, Calypso Lagoon, features an adult-only area with a DJ island and a large swim-up bar.

Celebration Key

Pearl Cove Beach Club is a private portal offering a premium adult-only experience with an infinity pool and beachfront cabanas.

The fifth portal, Lokono Cove, is an artisan retail village celebrating Bahamian culture through local art and handmade goods.

Super Villa Calypso Lagoon Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, gave the following statement:

“Celebration Key represents a new chapter for Carnival and its construction builds on our close partnership with The Bahamas, so seeing it transform from vision to reality is incredible.

“We broke ground on this site less than three years ago, and now in five short months we’ll see our first guests enjoy the many experiences we created just for them to celebrate and enjoy this gorgeous place on Grand Bahama.”

Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein, added:

“This destination will serve as a tribute to the rich Bahamian culture and Grand Bahama’s natural environment. It’s clear Celebration Key will be a game-changer for our flagship brand and its loyal guests, with endless options for relaxation and recreation, but it’s also truly great to see firsthand how we’re implementing our company’s robust sustainability initiatives on land.”

Carnival Vista will be the first cruise ship to visit the port on July 19, 2025. The port will have a pier that can accommodate two ships per day and it will eventually be expanded so four Carnival ships can visit every day.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line's New Port Opens in Five Months
Previous article
23 Best Things to Do in Cozumel Cruise Port: Everything to Know
Next article
MSC World America Passes Sea Trials Ahead of Debut in Miami

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved