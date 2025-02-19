Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Opens in Five Months

Five months from today, Carnival Cruise Line will open their newest cruise port in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Celebration Key is scheduled to open on July 19, 2025 and will be the newest destination for Carnival cruise ships.

20 Carnival cruise ships are scheduled to visit the new port on cruises that depart from 10 U.S. homeports.

Carnival’s president Christine Duffy and Carnival Corp’s CEO Josh Weinstein took a tour of the port that is under construction on Grand Bahama Island. You can watch a video of their visit here.

Celebration Key will have five portals, all offering something different for guests visiting the port. The centerpiece of the port will be the signature Suncastle.

The Suncastle stands 10-stories tall near Paradise Plaza, the first portal guests will encounter that serves as a gateway to the destination’s other areas. The Suncastle is also home to racing waterslides that are part of the portal geared toward families, Starfish Lagoon, along with endless other options for recreation and relaxation.

The destination’s adult-focused portal, Calypso Lagoon, features an adult-only area with a DJ island and a large swim-up bar.

Pearl Cove Beach Club is a private portal offering a premium adult-only experience with an infinity pool and beachfront cabanas.

The fifth portal, Lokono Cove, is an artisan retail village celebrating Bahamian culture through local art and handmade goods.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, gave the following statement:

“Celebration Key represents a new chapter for Carnival and its construction builds on our close partnership with The Bahamas, so seeing it transform from vision to reality is incredible.

“We broke ground on this site less than three years ago, and now in five short months we’ll see our first guests enjoy the many experiences we created just for them to celebrate and enjoy this gorgeous place on Grand Bahama.”

Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein, added:

“This destination will serve as a tribute to the rich Bahamian culture and Grand Bahama’s natural environment. It’s clear Celebration Key will be a game-changer for our flagship brand and its loyal guests, with endless options for relaxation and recreation, but it’s also truly great to see firsthand how we’re implementing our company’s robust sustainability initiatives on land.”

Carnival Vista will be the first cruise ship to visit the port on July 19, 2025. The port will have a pier that can accommodate two ships per day and it will eventually be expanded so four Carnival ships can visit every day.