MSC World America Passes Sea Trials Ahead of Debut in Miami

MSC Cruises’ newest mega cruise ship, MSC World America, successfully completed sea trials this week. The ship will make its debut in Miami in April and can carry almost 9,000 passengers and crew members.

MSC World America is the newest flagship from MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise line in the world. All new cruise ships are required to go through sea trials to make sure the vessel is seaworthy.

During the ship’s sea trials, everything was checked from the performance of the ship’s engines, maneuverability, fuel consumption, safety systems, speed and stopping distances.

Now that MSC World America has passed sea trials, the vessel will receive her finishing touches at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France. MSC Cruises will officially take delivery of the ship on March 27.

MSC World America will sail her maiden voyage from Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025, a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean.

The mega 216,638 gross ton cruise ship will use the new Terminal AA/AAA at PortMiami, the largest cruise terminal in the world.

MSC World America has 19 dining venues and 18 bars and lounges. The ship is divided up into seven districts with a little something for everyone.

Two new concepts will debut on the ship. The All-Stars Sports Bar will offer an authentic game-day atmosphere with all-American flair and bar games. The Loft is a multi-purpose venue for comedy, karaoke and more.

The ship has 2,614 cabins with a capacity of 6,762 passengers. It has 22 decks and more than 413,000 square feet of public space.

MSC World America will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. All cruises will also visit the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The ship is powered by LNG and has an advanced wastewater treatment plant and a comprehensive on-board recycling management plant to minimize waste. This is all part of MSC Cruises’ sustainability goals.

MSC World America’s use of LNG enables a direct transition towards drop-in bio and synthetic renewable LNG fuels.

The vessel is also fitted with shore power connectivity, which allows the ship’s engines to be switched off while in port. This helps eliminate local emissions and improve local air quality and the new MSC Cruise Terminal is equipped with shore power capability.

MSC World America is the second ship in its class. MSC World Asia will enter service next year with a fourth, and currently unnamed ship, coming out in 2027.

MSC World America will be christened on April 9, 2025 and then sail a short three-day preview cruise for media and travel agents before the maiden voyage.