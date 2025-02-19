shore excursions
Cruise NewsMSC World America Passes Sea Trials Ahead of Debut in Miami

MSC World America Passes Sea Trials Ahead of Debut in Miami

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

MSC Cruises’ newest mega cruise ship, MSC World America, successfully completed sea trials this week. The ship will make its debut in Miami in April and can carry almost 9,000 passengers and crew members.

MSC World America in sea trials

MSC World America is the newest flagship from MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise line in the world. All new cruise ships are required to go through sea trials to make sure the vessel is seaworthy.

During the ship’s sea trials, everything was checked from the performance of the ship’s engines, maneuverability, fuel consumption, safety systems, speed and stopping distances.

Now that MSC World America has passed sea trials, the vessel will receive her finishing touches at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France. MSC Cruises will officially take delivery of the ship on March 27. 

MSC World America will sail her maiden voyage from Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025, a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean.

The mega 216,638 gross ton cruise ship will use the new Terminal AA/AAA at PortMiami, the largest cruise terminal in the world.

MSC World America has 19 dining venues and 18 bars and lounges. The ship is divided up into seven districts with a little something for everyone.

Two new concepts will debut on the ship. The All-Stars Sports Bar will offer an authentic game-day atmosphere with all-American flair and bar games. The Loft is a multi-purpose venue for comedy, karaoke and more.

The ship has 2,614 cabins with a capacity of 6,762 passengers. It has 22 decks and more than 413,000 square feet of public space.

MSC World America will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.  All cruises will also visit the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The ship is powered by LNG and has an advanced wastewater treatment plant and a comprehensive on-board recycling management plant to minimize waste. This is all part of MSC Cruises’ sustainability goals.

MSC World America’s use of LNG enables a direct transition towards drop-in bio and synthetic renewable LNG fuels.

The vessel is also fitted with shore power connectivity, which allows the ship’s engines to be switched off while in port. This helps eliminate local emissions and improve local air quality and the new MSC Cruise Terminal is equipped with shore power capability.

MSC World America is the second ship in its class. MSC World Asia will enter service next year with a fourth, and currently unnamed ship, coming out in 2027.

MSC World America will be christened on April 9, 2025 and then sail a short three-day preview cruise for media and travel agents before the maiden voyage.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMSC World America Passes Sea Trials Ahead of Debut in Miami
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Opens in Five Months
Next article
Norwegian Cruise Ship Hosting Crime Cruise in 2026

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved