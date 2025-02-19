Norwegian Cruise Ship Hosting Crime Cruise in 2026

A Norwegian cruise ship will host Wondery’s Exhibit C Presents: A True Crime Cruise in 2026 that will be hosted by America’s Most Wanted co-hosts, John and Callahan Walsh.

This four-day cruise will depart from Miami on January 26, 2026 on Norwegian Joy. It’s promising to be a first-of-its kind immersive mystery experience at sea.

Highlights of the cruise are:

Murder mystery events

Unprecedented access to favorite podcast hosts and renowned true crime experts

Workshops with the experts

Panel discussions

Crime solving immersive theater

Self-defense classes

Historical True Crime pub crawl

True Crime Trivia Nights

Photograph sessions with podcast hosts

First round pre-sale signups for the cruise are now open through February 23, 2025 at www.exhibitcruise.com. The cruise will open for bookings to the public on March 5, 2025.

Guests will be able to choose from two different packages when booking. They start at $1,335 per person, based on double occupancy. The top package is for those who book a cabin in The Haven and includes booking photo ops and meet & greets.

America’s Most Wanted co-hosts John and Callahan Walsh, RedHanded’s Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala, Scamfluencers’s Scaachi Koul and Sarah Hagi, Generation Why’s Aaron Habel and Justin Evans, Kill List’s Carl Miller, Hollywood & Crime host Tracy Pattin, and Law & Crime host Chris Stewart will be joined by body language expert Susan Constantine on the cruise.

Jill Tully, Head of Licensing, Wondery, gave the following statement:

“Wondery is always looking for new ways to deepen the fan experience, and we engage one of our largest fan communities, Exhibit C, with opportunities to go behind the “mic” and the story to connect with podcast hosts, podcasts and each other through this once-in-a-lifetime adventure at sea,.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with the team at Sixthman, as the leader in festivals and cruises, to create an unforgettable experience for the Exhibit C True Crime community.”

Jeff Cuellar, CEO of Sixthman, added:

“We are thrilled to kick off our collaboration with Wondery and Sixthman aboard Norwegian Joy with this one-of-a-kind immersive vacation for fans who live and breathe true crime.

“The True Crime community is so deeply engaged and enthusiastic about the stories that intrigue them, and we can’t wait to bring them a dedicated experience where they can connect with each other, share their theories, and dive deeper into the mysteries they love – all while kicking back and cruising the Caribbean!”