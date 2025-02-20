Comic-Con Cruise in 2026 Will Celebrate Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings

Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2 will set sail in 2026 and celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

This newest Comic-Con cruise will depart from Tampa, Florida on January 30, 2026 on a four-day cruise to The Bahamas on Celebrity Constellation. The sailing will have two sea days and a day visit to Nassau.

The cruise is promising to be the ultimate experience for fans of comics, sci-fi, gaming, animation and fantasy.

The following special activities will take place on the cruise:

Engaging Panels and Screenings : Connect with favorite Talent and creators

: Connect with favorite Talent and creators Themed Cosplay Parties : Bring imagination to life in immersive and welcoming settings

: Bring imagination to life in immersive and welcoming settings Artists’ Alley : Discover unique works and get know incredible artists

: Discover unique works and get know incredible artists Exhibitors : Shop exclusives, fandom treasures, and gaming must-haves

: Shop exclusives, fandom treasures, and gaming must-haves Tabletop & Role-Playing Games : Roll into fun adventures in a space dedicated to gaming

: Roll into fun adventures in a space dedicated to gaming Nightly Entertainment and Live Performances : Enjoy a wide range of original nightly entertainment performed by the icons who will be onboard

: Enjoy a wide range of original nightly entertainment performed by the icons who will be onboard Non-Stop Parties: Keep the energy high with live music, featuring a DJ, a party band, and multiple music acts rocking the ship day and night

Actors from legendary films will be on the cruise including Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and Jason Isaacs.

Entertainment Cruise Production, the company behind this sailing, said that more talent, fandom celebrations, renowned authors, voice actors, makeup artists, and professional cosplay guests will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Prices for Comic-Con Cruise 2 start at $1,100 per person for past guests (any ECP Cruise) and $1,300 for new guests, based on double occupancy in an inside cabin.

Prices include all meals in the dining room, all performances, parties, interviews and special events.

The cruise is now open for bookings and several stateroom categories are either sold out or have limited availability.

To find out more about Comic-Con 2, you can visit their website at www.comicconthecruise.com.