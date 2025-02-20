shore excursions
Comic-Con Cruise in 2026 Will Celebrate Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Comic-Con: The Cruise Vol. 2 will set sail in 2026 and celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Celebrity Constellation cruise ship

This newest Comic-Con cruise will depart from Tampa, Florida on January 30, 2026 on a four-day cruise to The Bahamas on Celebrity Constellation. The sailing will have two sea days and a day visit to Nassau.

The cruise is promising to be the ultimate experience for fans of comics, sci-fi, gaming, animation and fantasy.

The following special activities will take place on the cruise:

  • Engaging Panels and Screenings: Connect with favorite Talent and creators
  • Themed Cosplay Parties: Bring imagination to life in immersive and welcoming settings
  • Artists’ Alley: Discover unique works and get know incredible artists
  • Exhibitors: Shop exclusives, fandom treasures, and gaming must-haves
  • Tabletop & Role-Playing Games: Roll into fun adventures in a space dedicated to gaming
  • Nightly Entertainment and Live Performances: Enjoy a wide range of original nightly entertainment performed by the icons who will be onboard
  • Non-Stop Parties: Keep the energy high with live music, featuring a DJ, a party band, and multiple music acts rocking the ship day and night

Actors from legendary films will be on the cruise including Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and Jason Isaacs.

Comic-Con Cruise I
Photo from the first Comic-Con Cruise. Photo Credit: Entertainment Cruise Productions, LLC

Entertainment Cruise Production, the company behind this sailing, said that more talent, fandom celebrations, renowned authors, voice actors, makeup artists, and professional cosplay guests will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Prices for Comic-Con Cruise 2 start at $1,100 per person for past guests (any ECP Cruise) and $1,300 for new guests, based on double occupancy in an inside cabin.

Prices include all meals in the dining room, all performances, parties, interviews and special events.

The cruise is now open for bookings and several stateroom categories are either sold out or have limited availability.

To find out more about Comic-Con 2, you can visit their website at www.comicconthecruise.com.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
