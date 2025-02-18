New Cruise Passenger Dock in Alaska Gets Green Light After Bill Passes

A nearly 60-year-old dock in Seward, Alaska is one step closer to a complete overhaul, thanks to a newly approved funding plan.

On February 17, the Alaska House passed House Bill 65 which paves the way for a $135 million upgrade to the cruise passenger dock, which is very much in need of a facelift.

Built back in 1966, the Seward dock is well past its prime, and a new facility is needed to handle the growing cruise population that visits the port every year.

With about 190,000 cruise visitors coming to Seward annually, the town of just over 2,000 sees a major change in population during the Alaskan cruise season.

This new dock could be a game-changer. It’ll be big enough and modern enough to welcome larger cruise ships, bringing more visitors and revenue to the region. The newer facility will also enable passengers to disembark more efficiently.

So, who’s paying for all this?

The project is being funded through a public-private partnership between the Alaska Railroad Corporation and Royal Caribbean Group. Royal Caribbean has committed to a 30-year lease, and the revenue generated from the dock’s operation will cover the cost of the bonds used for construction. This means the project will not draw on state general funds.

Representative Frank Tomaszewski, a strong advocate for the project, expressed his enthusiasm for the new dock, noting its potential to further boost Alaska’s tourism industry.

“This is a win-win,” he stated. “It’s good for Seward, it’s good for Alaska, and it’s good for anyone who wants to experience the beauty of our state.”

Construction is anticipated to begin soon, with the new dock expected to be operational in the near future.

Carnival Luminosa will be the first cruise ship to visit Seward this April, and May will see five other cruise lines pull into port with Viking Venus, Grand Princess, Silver Nova, Celebrity Summit, Radiance of the Seas, and Viking Orion calling on Seward.