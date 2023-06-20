Utopia of the Seas, the Last Oasis Class Ship, Debuting in July 2024 Offering Short Cruises

Royal Caribbean’s 6th and final Oasis class cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas, will debut in July 2024 and sail three and four night cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral, Florida.



Utopia of the Seas will be the largest Oasis class ship and the second largest cruise ship in the world when the vessel debuts next July.

Utopia of the Seas will have more than 40 ways to dine and drink, more pools than the days to count, and ways to thrill and chill. All cruises will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, and the new adults-only Hideaway Beach opening in early 2024.

Cruises on Utopia of the Seas open for bookings on Royal Caribbean’s website on Friday, June 23. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book one day earlier on Thursday, June 22.

“Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we’ve combined the best of the best to create the world’s biggest weekend for everyone.”

Here is a look at the fact sheet and what will be offered on Utopia of the Seas.

Utopia of the Seas will be the getaway for everyone. There will be more than 20 types of accommodations that include views of the ocean or neighborhoods like the open-air Central Park and lively Boardwalk. There will be layouts for three, four, five and more, suites such as the Royal Loft Suite and Ultimate Family Suite, plus an all-new category – the Solarium Suites.

With more than 20 dining options on Utopia of the Seas including:

Immersive dining experience – Combining multiple courses, technology and different destinations and storylines, the new, one-of-a-kind experience to be revealed at a later date is a locomotive journey that engages all the senses.

Izumi and Izumi in the Park – Joining the Royal Caribbean staple in its new Central Park location, is a convenient, new window that serves up fresh sushi and Japanese-inspired sweets. Next door is a reimagined Izumi restaurant, with double the teppanyaki tables and new al fresco seating.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar – Now spanning two stories, the reimagined favorite and menu of authentic Italian dishes, varietals and classic cocktails with a twist extend to the new outside terrace – Gio’s Terrazza – that overlooks the signature Boardwalk.

More returning favorites on the menu include The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, where live country music complements southern staples; Windjammer, featuring hundreds of dishes and flavors for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner – all inspired by Royal Caribbean’s international chefs; Hooked Seafood; and Chops Grille, now connected to the signature Trellis Bar.

The cruise ship will feature resort-style and sloping beach-entry pools. Three pools and three Lime & Coconut bars are at the center of the action. Utopia of the Seas will have the waterslides at The Perfect Storm and young kids can cool off in Splashaway Bay.

There will be casual bites nearby like a new poolside food truck with handheld favorites, Mexican-inspired street food, and drinks at El Loco Fresh and Cantina Fresca.

The Solarium, a tranquil retreat, is where adults can recharge in a pool and whirlpools of their own, complete with a bar, daybeds, panoramic ocean views and the Solarium Bistro.

Suite Sun Deck is tucked away in the exclusive Suite Neighborhood. it will have a pool that features a bird’s-eye view of the ocean in this private oasis with daybeds, loungers, umbrellas and more.

Royal Caribbean will also have many Oasis class favorites on board including:

The most adrenaline-pumping Ultimate Abyss yet, now 43 feet longer at 259 feet and featuring new zoom booster rollers and transparent racing windows

The 10-story-high zip line

The signature FlowRider surf simulator

Mini golf at AquaDunes

Utopia Playscape for young kids.

Cruises on Utopia of the Seas open for Crown & Anchor members on June 22, 2023 and a day after for the general public.