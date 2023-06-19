Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Hits the Open Sea for the First Time

177 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, hit the open sea for the first time when the vessel headed out for sea trials.



Icon of the Seas is over 250,000 gross tons in size and larger than any other cruise ship that has ever been built. The ship reached a construction milestone this week when it headed out for its first round of sea trials.

On board the cruise ship are more than 450 specialists carrying out crucial, preliminary tests with the cruise ship’s main engines, hull, lifeboats, thrusters and more. Icon of the Seas will have a second round of sea trials later this year, where it will be pushed to its limits.

Icon of the Seas is scheduled to debut in early 2024 and will homeport in Miami, Florida. The cruise ship will sail seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with all voyages visiting the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay. View Cruise Itineraries on Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas is promising to be the ultimate family vacation and is taking the best of all Royal Caribbean ships to create the ultimate cruise ship.

The cruise ship will have more than 20 dining options, the largest pool at sea, 28 different stateroom types, and eight neighborhoods.

Icon of the Seas will be around 7% larger than the world’s current largest ship, Wonder of the Seas.

Icon of the Seas will be the first of three Icon class cruise ships from Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line.

Icon of the Seas is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.