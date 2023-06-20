Carnival Brings Back Cruise Ship Internship Program

Carnival Cruise Line has brought back their unique internship program. The cruise line is welcoming 24 students from 24 U.S. universities who will be joining Carnival Fun Ships as Youth Staff, Fun Squad, Technicians and Sports Staff members.

“We’re elated to bring back this unique entertainment internship program that’s an incredible learning experience for both college students and our shipboard team members,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment. “It’s important for us to create these special opportunities to inspire the next generation and invest in the fun and memorable cruise vacations of the future.”

Interns will receive hands-on experience this summer, learning about teamwork, communication, problem-solving and leadership skills – all while earning college credit. Students are mentored by shipboard team members to help them transition to shipboard life.

Sponsored Links



Since the Internship at Sea started in 2016, 65 students have participated on 20 Carnival cruise ships. Several past interns have utilized the knowledge and experience from the program to start careers in the cruise industry, taking on a range of roles, from cruise director to shoreside project manager.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

In 2019, Carnival’s Internship at Sea program was recognized by WayUp, a U.S.-based job site for college students, as one of the top 100 internship programs in the country. The program was paused in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is now back in full swing.

You can learn more about Carnival’s internships on their website here.