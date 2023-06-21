New Cruise Line Will Be a New Concept of Vacation

AROYA Cruises, a new cruise line announced this week, is promising to be a new concept of vacation and will also be Cruise Saudi’s first cruise line.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The cruise line set a goal to carry 1.3 million passengers per year by 2035. The cruise line’s website says that they will unveil a world of experiences along the Red Sea coast and beyond that will forever reinvent the meaning of holidays.

Their website has the following description of this new cruise line: “AROYA Cruises, The Kingdom’s first ever Cruise Line, is embarking on a voyage like no other. Inspired by the beauty of the Red Sea and anchored in the timeless hospitality of Arabia, we will soon set sail on a remarkable journey that harbors eternal discovery and enriches the lives of all who join us..”

Sponsored Links



The cruise line has yet to announce itineraries for this new line. Those are expected to be unveiled in the next few months during the commercial launch of the cruise line.

Cruise Fever will have all news on this new cruise line when they are announced.