Virgin Voyages: What Is Included in the Fare Price of a Cruise?

What’s included in the fare price of Virgin Voyages? Learn everything you need to know about this adults only cruise line and what you get for your money.

One of the major selling points of a cruise vacation is that they are ‘all-inclusive’—whether it’s a fully-stocked breakfast buffet or on-board Broadway-style entertainment, cruises have often touted the fact that the price you pay up front is all that you’ll need to pay to fully experience the ship.

However, the reality is that many cruises offer an ‘add-on’ structure, where some restaurants, activities, and boat features come at an extra cost.

What is included in the standard price varies by cruise line, and with the newly christened Virgin Voyages now setting sail across the Caribbean and Mediterranean, they are redefining what is included in your fare. In this article, we will discuss what is included and what is not included in the price of your Virgin Voyages.

Sponsored Links



Accommodation

The price of a cruise always includes your cabin or stateroom, which serves as your accommodation during the voyage. The level of luxury and amenities will depend on the cabin category you choose.

Virgin Voyages is a newer cruise line, so all of the rooms are state-of-the-art, including several USB outlets, energy conserving features, and tablets to control room functions and request service. Each room also has a spacious shower with bath products provided. Virgin offers five tiers of cabins:

Insider—The Insider can sleep one to four guests and does not have any windows (so no sea views). However, it does still include a rain shower, mood lighting, a hair dryer, and a large screen TV.

Sea View—The Sea View room offers just that, a sea view! Housing one to three people, these rooms have a window seat or porthole window and all of the amenities offered by the Insider cabin.

Sea Terrace—The Sea Terrace can room one to four guests and features a balcony with a hammock for maximized seaside relaxation. This room also offers all the amenities offered by lower-tier cabins.

RockStar Quarters—Featuring a terrace hammock, a champagne table, and sun loungers on the terrace, the RockStar Quarters step into Virgin’s premier tier of cabins. These rooms can house two to four guests and offer comfort with a European king bed, full marble bathroom, and curated in-room bar (with free drinks!).

Mega RockStar Quarters—For the ultimate luxury experience, Virgin offers the Mega RockStar Quarters. These rooms have all of the benefits of the lower tiers, as well as an outdoor ‘peek-a-view’ shower, bottomless in-room bar, and daily spa access.

View prices on Virgin Voyages

Food & Beverages

Most cruises offer a wide range of dining options, including buffet-style restaurants, formal dining rooms, specialty restaurants, and casual cafes. Typically, the cost of meals in these venues is included in the cruise far and some specialty restaurants have an additional fee.

Virgin is challenging this model by including all food on board in the base rate. This means that even specialty restaurants will not come at an extra charge. Additionally, there is no main dining room and no set dinner time, so cruisers can dine wherever and whenever they want for no extra charge.

Virgin does offer the option to make reservations, though, so be sure to do this in advance if you want to make sure don’t miss a specific meal at of the 10+ on-board restaurants, such as:

The Wake, for hearty Steak & Seafood

Pink Agave, for elevated Mexican

Razzle Dazzle, for vegetarian meals

Test Kitchen, an experimental onboard eatery

Gunbae, for Korean BBQ

Extra Virgin, for elevated Italian

All Virgin cruises include basic beverages in their fare, meaning there is no additional charge for soda, still and sparkling water, non-pressed juices, drip coffee, and tea. Alcoholic beverages and premium coffee from Grounds Club will come at an extra cost.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Virgin does not offer drink packages, so these are paid for on an a la carte basis; however, there are many on-board cash bonuses available for early booking that can go towards your booze budget!

Onboard Activities & Entertainment

Virgin Voyages offers a variety of onboard activities, including fitness, leisure, and nightlife. Virgin cruise ships offer a gym with traditional cardio and strength training equipment, spin classes, a boxing ring, a small basketball court, outdoor yoga, and a well-being pool.

There is also a plethora of workout classes to choose from. On Virgin, the cost of using this equipment and participating in any workout class is included in the base fare.

Daily activities on board will be scattered throughout the ship, and all are available free of charge. The pool deck is a hub of activity on board, especially on sea days. The Social Club offers tabletop games for cruisers to enjoy, and The Manor is where late-night dancing finds its home on Virgin Voyages.

Sponsored Links



Perhaps what Virgin Voyages is known best for, the nightly entertainment on board is all included in the price of your fare. Unconventional (non-Broadway style) shows take place in The Red Room, and DJs will perform each night on board. Be sure to pack that little red number for the ship’s formal event, the Scarlet Night!

View prices on Virgin Voyages

WiFi

Basic WiFi is included for all Virgin Voyage sailors. The internet can be accessed in staterooms and all public areas, it even works on Virgin’s private resort in the Bahamas, the Beach Club at Bimini!

The basic WiFi package is sufficient for checking emails and social media, but connectivity and speed will vary depending on location. So, if you need guaranteed faster internet, it might be worth the $10/day extra fee for premium WiFi.

Gratuities

Unlike many other cruise lines, Virgin Voyages does not automatically add a daily service charge to your account. Gratuities and tips are included in the fare price, even on services like spa treatments.

You are of course always welcome to provide additional gratuities, but do not expect to see an extra fee at the end of your cruise!

What is not included?

While Virgin certainly provides a lot in the basic cruise fare, there are still a few add-ons. If you seek extra relaxation, the thermal suite and spa comes at an extra charge.

For around $70/person, you can purchase a day pass which includes unlimited access to the heated stone loungers, therapy pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, and salt room in the spa. Treatments such as manicures, pedicures, facials, and massages also come at an extra cost.

Yet another claim to fame, Virgin Voyage ships have a tattoo parlor on board. Squid Ink houses resident tattoo artists that can provide featured or custom designs to help you remember your trip forever.

Guests can also get body piercings or permanent makeup at the parlor, all at an extra cost. However, spots book up fast, so be sure to make an appointment as soon as you board if you’re interested in getting your own ink!

Sponsored Links



Shore excursions are not included in the cruise fare, but you can book tours and other experiences through the cruise line or through other retailers. These can range in price and adventure, so I recommend booking in advance and comparing prices and reviews.

Ultimately, the base fare of a Virgin Cruise offers remarkable value, combining luxurious accommodations, delectable dining options, exciting entertainment, and a wide array of activities.

With a commitment to creating unforgettable moments at sea, Virgin Voyages aims to deliver a vacation experience that exceeds expectations, leaving passengers with cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Related: 7 reasons to take a cruise on Virgin Voyages