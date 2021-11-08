Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Two More Celebrity Cruise Ships Return to Service

Two More Celebrity Cruise Ships Return to Service

By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises had two more cruise ships return to service and the cruise line now has all but four of their cruise ships back in action.

Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation are the latest two Celebrity ships that reentered service this weekend.

Celebrity Reflection embarked on a seven-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale, with stops in the Bahamas, Mexico, Belize, and Honduras, on November 6, 2021, exactly 600 days after disembarking her final guest in Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades before ceasing operations.

On November 7, 2021, the Celebrity Constellation set sail from her new homeport of Tampa Bay, with stops in Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. Before embarking on transatlantic trips, each cruise ship will spend nearly six months exploring the Eastern and Western Caribbean, before embarking on itineraries that include several of Europe’s most enticing destinations, including stops in Italy, Spain, Greece, and Croatia.

Sponsored Links

“The past year has been one of remarkable change, but we can definitely say the announcement of the return of these two marvelous ships is a change in the right direction as we invite our guests back on board,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “The experiences our guests will enjoy aboard these beautiful new-luxury ships will provide the healing power of travel that we have all been seeking.”

In addition to Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellations, the following Celebrity cruise ships are also in service:

  • Celebrity Apex, relocating from Greece in late October 2021 to now sail seven- to nine-night itineraries through spring 2022 in the Caribbean
  • Celebrity Edge, the first ship to sail from a U.S. Port on June 26, sailing a rotating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale
  • Celebrity Equinox, sailing in the Southern Caribbean on six- to 12-night itineraries
  • Celebrity Flora, the brand’s award-winning 100-guest luxury yacht and the intimate 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration, sailing Galapagos itineraries
  • Celebrity Millennium®, sailing seven-night Caribbean itineraries in 2021 with Alaska itineraries beginning in 2022
  • Celebrity Silhouette, sailing the UK coastline as of July 3
  • Celebrity Summit, sailing three- to five-night itineraries in the Western Caribbean and Bahamas

Simplifying the luxury vacation experience, WiFi, drinks and service charges are now ‘Always Included’ on every Celebrity cruise.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Two More Celebrity Cruise Ships Return to Service
Previous articleHolland America Line Adds Kids Sail Free on Cruises Through Spring of 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing in Europe in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 cruises to Europe and the cruise line will have seven ships sailing in the region. Celebrity will have Celebrity...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 Alaska season and the cruise line will have three cruise ships sailing to the region that year. Sailings will...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,277FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing in Europe in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 cruises to Europe and the cruise line will have seven ships sailing in the region. Celebrity will have Celebrity...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 Alaska season and the cruise line will have three cruise ships sailing to the region that year. Sailings will...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022. Celebrity Cruises has...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Two More Celebrity Cruise Ships Return to Service

J. Souza -
Celebrity Cruises had two more cruise ships return to service and the cruise line now has all but four of their cruise ships back...

Holland America Line Adds Kids Sail Free on Cruises Through Spring of 2022

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has added kids sail for free on select cruises through the spring of 2022.  This offer is good for kids aged...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share