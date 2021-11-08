Two More Celebrity Cruise Ships Return to Service

Celebrity Cruises had two more cruise ships return to service and the cruise line now has all but four of their cruise ships back in action.



Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation are the latest two Celebrity ships that reentered service this weekend.

Celebrity Reflection embarked on a seven-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale, with stops in the Bahamas, Mexico, Belize, and Honduras, on November 6, 2021, exactly 600 days after disembarking her final guest in Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades before ceasing operations.

On November 7, 2021, the Celebrity Constellation set sail from her new homeport of Tampa Bay, with stops in Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. Before embarking on transatlantic trips, each cruise ship will spend nearly six months exploring the Eastern and Western Caribbean, before embarking on itineraries that include several of Europe’s most enticing destinations, including stops in Italy, Spain, Greece, and Croatia.

“The past year has been one of remarkable change, but we can definitely say the announcement of the return of these two marvelous ships is a change in the right direction as we invite our guests back on board,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “The experiences our guests will enjoy aboard these beautiful new-luxury ships will provide the healing power of travel that we have all been seeking.”

In addition to Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellations, the following Celebrity cruise ships are also in service:

Celebrity Apex, relocating from Greece in late October 2021 to now sail seven- to nine-night itineraries through spring 2022 in the Caribbean

Celebrity Edge, the first ship to sail from a U.S. Port on June 26, sailing a rotating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale

Celebrity Equinox, sailing in the Southern Caribbean on six- to 12-night itineraries

Celebrity Flora, the brand’s award-winning 100-guest luxury yacht and the intimate 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration, sailing Galapagos itineraries

Celebrity Millennium®, sailing seven-night Caribbean itineraries in 2021 with Alaska itineraries beginning in 2022

Celebrity Silhouette, sailing the UK coastline as of July 3

Celebrity Summit, sailing three- to five-night itineraries in the Western Caribbean and Bahamas

Simplifying the luxury vacation experience, WiFi, drinks and service charges are now ‘Always Included’ on every Celebrity cruise.