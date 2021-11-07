Holland America Line Adds Kids Sail Free on Cruises Through Spring of 2022

Holland America Line has added kids sail for free on select cruises through the spring of 2022. This offer is good for kids aged five to 17 who are traveling as a 3rd or 4th guest in a stateroom.



Holland America Line’s newest ship Rotterdam just started sailing from Port Everglades this past week and the cruise line is offering cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico this winter. They have cruise ships based out of South Florida and California right now and the kids sail free offer also includes cruises to Alaska, Europe, and Canada/New England in 2022.

View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

“Now that kids ages 5 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, getting out and seeing the world is on everyone’s mind,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “A multigenerational cruise is the perfect way to return to travel, and we can’t wait to welcome our junior guests and feel the excitement as everyone is able to explore the world together again.”

Sponsored Links



The offer is good on select sailings through May 31, 2022. Bookings must be made by Nov. 18, 2021.