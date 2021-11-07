Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Adds Kids Sail Free on Cruises Through Spring of...

Holland America Line Adds Kids Sail Free on Cruises Through Spring of 2022

By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line has added kids sail for free on select cruises through the spring of 2022.  This offer is good for kids aged five to 17 who are traveling as a 3rd or 4th guest in a stateroom.

Holland America Line’s newest ship Rotterdam just started sailing from Port Everglades this past week and the cruise line is offering cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico this winter. They have cruise ships based out of South Florida and California right now and the kids sail free offer also includes cruises to Alaska, Europe, and Canada/New England in 2022.

View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

“Now that kids ages 5 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, getting out and seeing the world is on everyone’s mind,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “A multigenerational cruise is the perfect way to return to travel, and we can’t wait to welcome our junior guests and feel the excitement as everyone is able to explore the world together again.”

The offer is good on select sailings through May 31, 2022. Bookings must be made by Nov. 18, 2021.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
