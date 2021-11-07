Viking’s New Expedition Cruises for 2023

Viking has announced new expedition cruises in 2023 that include a two week cruise on the Great Lakes as well as voyages to North and South America.



The new 15-day Great Lakes Collection itinerary, which will debut in June 2023, will cruise between Toronto and Duluth, giving visitors a comprehensive view of the region with ports of call on all five Great Lakes.

Viking has also announced sailing dates for four existing Great Lakes adventure cruises in 2023, including the 8-day Niagara & the Great Lakes, Great Lakes Explorer, and Undiscovered Great Lakes itineraries, as well as the 13-day Canadian Discovery itinerary, due to high demand.

In the summer of 2023, three more expedition cruises to North and South America will be launched. Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Norfolk, Charleston, and other cities will be included on the new 16-day Canada & the Atlantic Coastline itinerary, which will extend activities along the St. Lawrence River and Atlantic coast. Guests can see the natural splendor of Patagonia while sailing from Santiago to Ushuaia on the new 14-day Patagonian Shores & Chilean Fjords itinerary, or pick the new 18-day Panama & Scenic South America itinerary to explore locations in North, Central, and South America.

“In creating ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ we are offering curious travelers the opportunity to visit some of the most pristine destinations on earth in the most responsible way possible,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “As we prepare to welcome our first guests on board for voyages to Antarctica this coming winter, we are also pleased to unveil even more new journeys closer to home for summer 2023.”

Highlights of the new itineraries include:

Great Lakes Collection (NEW) – On this 15-day itinerary, guests sail the historic waterways of all five Great Lakes. Sailing between Toronto, Canada and Duluth, Minnesota, guests will experience culture-rich urban centers and admire the thundering power of Niagara Falls. Along the journey, guests can also explore the granite islands and sheltered inlets of Georgian Bay and traverse the famous Soo Locks. On Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, study the aquatic ecosystems of the lakes and venture into the dense boreal forests that line the shores.

Canada & the Atlantic Coastline (NEW) – On this 16-day itinerary, guests sail along the legendary St. Lawrence Seaway and the Atlantic coast of the United States on a memorable voyage that combines scenic landscapes and storied cities between Toronto and Ft. Lauderdale. Led by a team of experts, explore the unspoiled wilderness near Trois-Rivières, Louisbourg and Lunenburg by land and water. Experience the bustling metropolis of New York City and immerse yourself in the rich histories of Quebec City, Norfolk and Charleston.

Patagonian Shores & Chilean Fjords (NEW) – This 14-day itinerary discovers the rugged and untamed natural beauty of Patagonia while sailing from Santiago to Ushuaia. Guests can admire soaring peaks and towering ice shelves while navigating the iceberg-crowded channels of the Chilean Fjords. Follow your team of onboard experts for an up-close encounter with the blue-tinged glaciers that dominate the landscape and gain insight into Patagonian life during stops in the charming towns of Tortel and Castro on this unforgettable voyage through the wild and remarkable region.

Panama & Scenic South America (NEW) – On this 18-day itinerary, guests will explore cultures and intriguing landscapes of North, Central and South America. On the journey between Santiago, Chile and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, guests will discover the secrets of ancient civilizations of the Yucatán Peninsula and transit between two oceans through the famous Panama Canal. Immerse yourself in lively Lima and enjoy the charms of Iquique, nested between the Atacama Desert and the Pacific.