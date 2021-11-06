Six Cruise Ships Sailing From Florida Port Today, Most Since Pandemic

Port Everglades, one of the busiest cruise ports in the country, will have six cruise ships depart on cruises today, the most since the pandemic shut down the cruise industry for 15 months.



The six cruise ships from five different cruise lines that will depart on cruises today from Port Everglades are:

Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Reflection

Emerald Princess

Nieuw Amsterdam

Odyssey of the Seas

Viking Star

“Six of our eight cruise terminals will be in use, so it is not the Port’s record and the ships will not be filled to capacity, but it will be a sight to behold and is a solid sign of recovery,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “We have gone from three cruise ships starting up in June and July, to more than 20 ships that will be sailing in November.”

Port Everglades was the first U.S. port to resume cruise service, on June 26, 2021, with Celebrity Edge, after the cruise industry was paused due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cruise industry traditionally accounts for approximately 40 percent of Port Everglades’ revenue.