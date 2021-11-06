Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Announces Cruise With the Cast of The Love Boat

Princess Announces Cruise With the Cast of The Love Boat

By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises has announced a special Love Boat cruise where you will be able to sail with the cast of the hit show The Love Boat.

This seven-day cruise on Majestic Princess sails roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles (San Pedro) to the Mexican Riviera on February 26 through March 5, 2022.

“Love Boat” themed activities on the cruise will include:

  • Sailaway party
  • Festive 1970s-inspired ‘Love Boat’ Disco Deck Party returns exclusively for a “command performance” during this themed cruise.
  • Renewal of vows ceremony, hosted by Whelan and the cast on the top-deck
  • Q&A with the cast, sharing favorite memories of the show and MacLeod
  • Birthday celebration honoring MacLeod
  • “Love Boat” episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms
  • Love Boat trivia with the Cruise Director
  • Cast photo opportunities
  • “Love Boat” themed menus and specialty cocktails
  • Themed décor, photo backdrops and merchandise

Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), who will be joined by fellow “Love Boat” cast members Cynthia Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac). Together, they will share their favorite memories from the show, participate in various guest activities and celebrate the late Gavin MacLeod, who served as brand ambassador for Princess Cruises for more than 35 years until his passing in May 2021, at the age of 90.

The voyage will be underway on MacLeod’s birthday – February 28 – and sails on the cruise line’s signature Mexican Riviera itinerary that was prominently featured during the TV show’s 10-year-run from 1977-1986, where Princess cruise ships served as the ocean-going co-star of the series.

Guests will enjoy port visits to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

“Reuniting with the cast for this very special themed ‘Love Boat’ cruise and celebrating the show’s lasting impact with guests is sure to be nostalgic, fun and incredibly memorable,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. “While we always love to connect with fans this cruise will be extra special because we will also celebrate the life and career of Gavin, our fearless leader, who not only played my dad on TV but was also a true father figure to me beyond the show.”

Ben Souza
