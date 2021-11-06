Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Saves Three People and Two Dogs

Carnival Cruise Ship Saves Three People and Two Dogs

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
A Carnival cruise ship came to the rescue of a small sailboat in distress this week saving several that were on the vessel including a couple of pets.

On its return to Galveston at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Carnival Breeze responded to a mayday call and altered its course to assist a distressed sailboat.

After locating the vessel, the Carnival Breeze team lowered one of its lifeboats and rescued the three people and two dogs on the vessel, taking them on board the cruise ship and providing medical assistance.

Following the rescue, Carnival Breeze proceeded to her homeport of Galveston and arrived the next morning.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
