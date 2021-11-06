Carnival Cruise Ship Saves Three People and Two Dogs

A Carnival cruise ship came to the rescue of a small sailboat in distress this week saving several that were on the vessel including a couple of pets.

On its return to Galveston at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Carnival Breeze responded to a mayday call and altered its course to assist a distressed sailboat.

After locating the vessel, the Carnival Breeze team lowered one of its lifeboats and rescued the three people and two dogs on the vessel, taking them on board the cruise ship and providing medical assistance.

Following the rescue, Carnival Breeze proceeded to her homeport of Galveston and arrived the next morning.