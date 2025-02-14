The Cheapest Time to Cruise in 2026: We’ve Got the Weekly Data

Cruise prices are always changing. And if you want to get the most cruise for your money, knowing the when of a sailing is just as important as the where. In this article we show the average cost of a cruise for each week of next year in 2026.

Our data shows that most people like to book a cruise anywhere from 6 months to a year out in advance, and that means 2026 cruises are well in focus.

With that in mind, we looked at over 2,000 cruise sailings scheduled for next year and broke down the average cost per day for each week on every sailing that was at least 7 days in duration.

(We’ll have to break down the pricing of those 3- and 4-day sailings another time.)

By the way, with this same data we looked at which U.S. cruise ports are the cheapest to sail out of and which cruise lines charge the most for cabin upgrades if you’re interested.

These prices are for inside cabins for two people and include gratuities. So, yes, the price could be higher or lower depending on your ship, cabin type, cruise port, and a load of other variables.

But let’s keep it simple. The point here is to show the fluctuations in pricing throughout the year. And instead of using old data, this is for actual cruises taking place in 2026.

Chart Showing Cruise Prices in 2026

The reason some prices in the above chart are higher or lower than the below data is that the chart was based on daily average pricing. So, weekly averages brought those figures back to a mean a bit.

Weekly Average Prices for Cruises in 2026

January 2026:

Week 1 (1/4 – 1/10): $243.50

Week 2 (1/11 – 1/17): $290.86

Week 3 (1/18 – 1/24): $276.80

Week 4 (1/25 – 1/31): $265.40

Monthly Average: $269.14

February 2026:

Week 5 (2/1 – 2/7): $272.57

Week 6 (2/8 – 2/14): $292.17

Week 7 (2/15 – 2/21): $283.00

Week 8 (2/22 – 2/28): $293.80

Monthly Average: $285.44

March 2026:

Week 9 (3/1 – 3/7): $294.33

Week 10 (3/8 – 3/14): $285.00

Week 11 (3/15 – 3/21): $304.67

Week 12 (3/22 – 3/28): $325.00

Week 13 (3/29 – 4/4): $285.00 (Note: This week overlaps into April)

Monthly Average (March only): $298.75

April 2026:

Week 13 (3/29 – 4/4): $285.00 (Included in March and April calculations)

Week 14 (4/5 – 4/11): $267.43

Week 15 (4/12 – 4/18): $293.00

Week 16 (4/19 – 4/25): $390.75

Week 17 (4/26 – 5/2): $297.71 (Note: This week overlaps into May)

Monthly Average (April only): $306.98

May 2026:

Week 17 (4/26 – 5/2): $297.71 (Included in April and May calculations)

Week 18 (5/3 – 5/9): $338.40

Week 19 (5/10 – 5/16): $323.71

Week 20 (5/17 – 5/23): $356.50

Week 21 (5/24 – 5/31): $357.14

Monthly Average: $334.69

June 2026:

Week 22 (6/1 – 6/7): $366.50

Week 23 (6/8 – 6/14): $363.14

Week 24 (6/15 – 6/21): $378.00

Week 25 (6/22 – 6/28): $372.17

Week 26 (6/29 – 7/5): $381.86 (Note: This week overlaps into July)

Monthly Average (June only): $372.33

July 2026:

Week 26 (6/29 – 7/5): $381.86 (Included in June and July calculations)

Week 27 (7/6 – 7/12): $395.71

Week 28 (7/13 – 7/19): $399.17

Week 29 (7/20 – 7/26): $377.14

Week 30 (7/27 – 8/2): $387.83 (Note: This week overlaps into August)

Monthly Average (July only): $388.34

August 2026:

Week 30 (7/27 – 8/2): $387.83 (Included in July and August calculations)

Week 31 (8/3 – 8/9): $365.29

Week 32 (8/10 – 8/16): $355.29

Week 33 (8/17 – 8/23): $352.00

Week 34 (8/24 – 8/31): $319.43

Monthly Average (August only): $355.97

September 2026:

Week 35 (9/1 – 9/7): $315.43

Week 36 (9/8 – 9/14): $307.29

Week 37 (9/15 – 9/21): $303.86

Week 38 (9/22 – 9/28): $294.20

Week 39 (9/29 – 10/5): $285.75 (Note: This week overlaps into October)

Monthly Average (September only): $301.31

October 2026:

Week 39 (9/29 – 10/5): $285.75 (Included in September and October calculations)

Week 40 (10/6 – 10/12): $262.80

Week 41 (10/13 – 10/19): $269.00

Week 42 (10/20 – 10/26): $268.00

Week 43 (10/27 – 11/2): $250.75 (Note: This week overlaps into November)

Monthly Average (October only): $267.26

November 2026:

Week 43 (10/27 – 11/2): $250.75 (Included in October and November calculations)

Week 44 (11/3 – 11/9): $244.20

Week 45 (11/10 – 11/16): $263.17

Week 46 (11/17 – 11/23): $318.17

Week 47 (11/24 – 11/30): $317.80

Monthly Average (November only): $278.82

December 2026:

Week 48 (12/1 – 12/7): $282.86

Week 49 (12/8 – 12/14): $284.14

Week 50 (12/15 – 12/21): $315.14

Week 51 (12/22 – 12/28): $424.40

Week 52 (12/29 – 1/4): $393.75 (Note: This week overlaps into January of the next year)

Monthly Average (December only): $340.06

Winter (Jan-Mar): Post-Holiday Slump & Spring Break Bounce

January is your budget-friendly month. Post-holiday lull means lower fares, especially early on. But take note: Spring break in March sends prices climbing, peaking towards month’s end as families seek warmer climates.

Spring (Apr-May): Price Peaks & Valleys

April presents a mixed picture. Some weeks offer attractive deals, others less so. Mid-month sees a price jump, possibly due to specific events or school breaks. May continues upward in pricing as summer approaches, so book early if you’re eyeing a spring getaway.

Summer (Jun-Aug): Prepare to Pay

Summer is peak cruise season, and prices reflect that. Expect the highest fares, with a consistent climb through June and July. August offers slightly lower prices toward the end, but it’s still prime time.

Fall (Sep-Nov): Shoulder Season Steals

September and October are ideal for budget-conscious travelers. Kids back in school means less demand and lower fares. This “shoulder season” is your chance to cruise comfortably without the peak-season cost. November, however, sees prices rise again, especially around Thanksgiving.

Holiday Season (Dec): Festive Fare Frenzy

December has two distinct price periods. The first half is generally manageable. The second? Be prepared to spend more. Christmas and New Year’s cruises command the highest prices of the year.

The Bottom Line

Shoulder Seasons: September, October, and parts of April offer the best value for your money.

September, October, and parts of April offer the best value for your money.

Be prepared to pay a premium for cruises during holiday periods.

January often sees a dip in cruise prices after the holiday rush, making it attractive for budget-minded travelers. Flexibility is Key: If your travel dates are flexible, you can often find better deals by shifting your trip by a week or two.