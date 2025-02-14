shore excursions
Cruise NewsCruise Ship Will Sail Completely Around the Globe in 2026-2027

Cruise Ship Will Sail Completely Around the Globe in 2026-2027

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

An epic new cruise was announced this week and a cruise ship will sail completely around the globe in 2026-2027.

Costa cruise ship

Costa Cruises, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, has announced a new 139-day cruise on Costa Deliziosa that departs from Italy on November 25, 2026.

Over the 139 days, the cruise ship will circumnavigate the globe westward, visiting 29 countries and 47 ports before returning to Italy.

The cruise line is also offering a slightly shorter version of the cruise that will allow guests to board the ship in San Francisco on January 3, 2027 for a 100-day journey that ends in Italy.

Port stops on this 2027 World Cruise include Half Moon Cay, one of Carnival Corporation’s private islands in The Bahamas. The ship will also visit the following destinations:

  • East and west coasts of the United States
  • Hawaii
  • Tahiti
  • Fiji
  • Australia
  • Maldives
  • Japan
  • Singapore
  • Other ports in Southeast Asia and Africa

Costa's 2027 world cruise

The cruise ship will spend New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles, and overland helicopter tours will be available to discover Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.

Multi-day tours will also be available so guests can make the most of their time at each destination.

Luigi Stefanelli, vice president of worldwide sales at Costa Cruises, gave the following statement about this new cruise:

“With the World Cruise 2027 we want to offer a truly unique and unforgettable experience, combining the exploration of iconic places with the proposal of exclusive destinations, some of which have never been touched before by our itineraries.

“With this edition, we want to redefine and innovate the concept of travel around the world, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those who dream of an extraordinary adventure and the opportunity to discover the world with the quality and hospitality that distinguish Costa Cruises.”

This 139-day world cruise from Costa Cruises is now open for bookings.

Costa Deliziosa is a Luminosa-class ship (Spirit) that can accommodate up to 2,800 passengers. The 92,000 gross ton ship has been in service since 2010.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Ship Will Sail Completely Around the Globe in 2026-2027
Previous article
Six Cruise Ships to Make Debut in Alaska in 2026
Next article
The Cheapest Time to Cruise in 2026: We’ve Got the Weekly Data

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved