An epic new cruise was announced this week and a cruise ship will sail completely around the globe in 2026-2027.

Costa Cruises, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, has announced a new 139-day cruise on Costa Deliziosa that departs from Italy on November 25, 2026.

Over the 139 days, the cruise ship will circumnavigate the globe westward, visiting 29 countries and 47 ports before returning to Italy.

The cruise line is also offering a slightly shorter version of the cruise that will allow guests to board the ship in San Francisco on January 3, 2027 for a 100-day journey that ends in Italy.

Port stops on this 2027 World Cruise include Half Moon Cay, one of Carnival Corporation’s private islands in The Bahamas. The ship will also visit the following destinations:

East and west coasts of the United States

Hawaii

Tahiti

Fiji

Australia

Maldives

Japan

Singapore

Other ports in Southeast Asia and Africa

The cruise ship will spend New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles, and overland helicopter tours will be available to discover Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.

Multi-day tours will also be available so guests can make the most of their time at each destination.

Luigi Stefanelli, vice president of worldwide sales at Costa Cruises, gave the following statement about this new cruise:

“With the World Cruise 2027 we want to offer a truly unique and unforgettable experience, combining the exploration of iconic places with the proposal of exclusive destinations, some of which have never been touched before by our itineraries.

“With this edition, we want to redefine and innovate the concept of travel around the world, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those who dream of an extraordinary adventure and the opportunity to discover the world with the quality and hospitality that distinguish Costa Cruises.”

This 139-day world cruise from Costa Cruises is now open for bookings.

Costa Deliziosa is a Luminosa-class ship (Spirit) that can accommodate up to 2,800 passengers. The 92,000 gross ton ship has been in service since 2010.