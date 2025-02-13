Six Cruise Ships to Make Debut in Alaska in 2026

Alaska’s cruise industry is preparing for a wave of new offerings in 2026 as six ships that have never been to Alaska before are marked on the schedule. Some of these ships are brand new and some have been sailing for over a decade.

Even as the 2025 season gets underway, 2026 is already showing a significant increase in sailings, with 85 more cruises planned.

The current cruise calendar lists 728 Alaskan cruises for 2026, compared to 643 in 2025.

Attributing to this surge of cruise activity in America’s Last Frontier, six cruise ships that have never been to the region before will be making their debut.

MSC Poesia (MSC Cruises)

Launched in 2007, the 2,550-passenger MSC Poesia will be repositioned from Barcelona to Miami in April, 2026. After this sailing, the ship will offer an 18-night Panama Canal cruise from Miami to Seattle.

The 92,627 gross ton vessel will be offering Alaskan sailings from Seattle for the first time in its history.

From May to September of 2026, MSC Poesia will offer a series of 7-night Alaskan cruises that begin and end in Seattle, Washington.

Luminara (Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

For cruisers wanting a more luxurious experience, the 3-ship luxury cruise line from Ritz-Carlton has you covered. The brand-new super-yacht Luminara, 456-guest vessel, launching in 2025, will embark on 13 Alaskan voyages between May and September.

Luminara will be in Asia prior to sailing across the Pacific to Whittier, Alaska in May 2026. The vessel will transition embarkation points between Whittier and Vancouver, offering 7- to 11-night sailings to Alaska that will visit at least 11 ports of call.

Brilliant Lady (Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages has not previously offered sailings to Alaska, so this one is a first for the entire cruise line.

Brilliant Lady will be the fourth cruise ship with adult-only Virgin Voyages, and it’s scheduled to enter into service in September of this year. The 2,700-passenger vessel will reposition from Los Angeles to Vancouver in May, 2026 before homeporting in Seattle for the season.

The ship will offer 7-, 9-, and 12-night roundtrip sailings out of Seattle and will offer these Alaskan sailings through September 2026.

Star Princess (Princess Cruises)

Another brand-new ship on the list is Star Princess, which is scheduled to be delivered in September 2025. A Royal-class vessel, the sixth in its class, this 4,300-passenger ship will offer passengers a modern and comfortable way to explore the beautiful landscape of Alaska.

In April of 2026 Star Princess will reposition from Port Everglades to Seattle on a 20-day Panama Canal cruise.

From Seattle, Star Princess will offer a series of 7-night round-trip cruises from the home port and will offer Alaska sailings until mid-September.

Star Seeker (Windstar Cruises)

This new vessel, launching in late 2025 and debuting in early 2026, will make its Alaskan debut, focusing on smaller ports and unique itineraries.

Star Seeker can accommodate up to 224 passengers across 112 suites. This will be the seventh vessel with Windstar and will offer 7- and 14-night cruises out of San Juan, Puerto Rico before offering a Panama Canal cruise on its way to Juneau Alaska on a 49-night sailing. Seven ports of call around Alaska will make up the end of this 7-week sailing.

Disney Magic (Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise line will have two cruise ships sailing in Alaska in 2026. The 2,700-passenger Disney Magic will be making its Alaskan debut while joining Disney Wonder in the region.

Both of these Magic-class Disney cruise ships will offer 7-night sailings from May until September 2026.

The debut of these six new ships to Alaska give cruisers even more options for experiencing the incredible atmosphere of an Alaskan cruise. 2026 will be a busy sailing season for the area, and while the 2025 season is right around the corner, it’s not a bad time to start planning for a 2026 getaway.