Princess Cruises Unveils New Cruises on Their Next New Ship, Star Princess

Princess Cruises unveiled new cruises this morning that will set sail in 2026-2027 including some on their next new ship, Star Princess.

These new cruises from Princess will depart from the West Coast and visit 26 destinations on eight cruise ships. The voyages will depart from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver, B.C.

Highlights of these new cruises include:

69 total cruises

12 unique itineraries

26 ports

Eight cruise ships

Star Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princes, Island Princess and Grand Princess will all offer cruises from Los Angeles. This includes one seven day cruise to the Mexican Riviera on Star Princess.

Cruises will range from four- to 32-days in length and visit everywhere from Hawaii to the South Pacific to Mexico.

Ruby Princess will sail from San Francisco on five- to 16-night cruises.

Coral Princess, Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Island Princess and Star Princess will sail from Vancouver to Los Angeles in September 2026.

The west coast program from Princess Cruises also includes several holiday voyages roundtrip from either Los Angeles or San Francisco, including Hawaii and Mexico over Christmas or New Year’s and shorter West Coast Getaways over Thanksgiving.

Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, gave the following statement:

“Our 2026-2027 season builds on our West Coast legacy with diverse itineraries that capture the essence of these extraordinary destinations.

“From the golden beaches of Mexico to the vibrant energy of California and the tropical charm of Hawaii, these sailings are crafted to offer something truly special for every traveler.”