How You Can Cruise With Your Dog in 2025

Two weeks ago, news was released about a cruise taking place next year where you can bring your dog with you on the ship.

Cruise Tails, a special dog cruise departing in 2025, is a collaboration with Expedia Cruises of West Orlando and Margaritaville At Sea.

The company has opened applications for the November 18, 2025 cruise. So far, over 5,000 registrations have been received and cabins are expected to fill up quickly.

Cruise Tails stated that due to the popularity of this dog cruise, remaining applications will be carried over into a waitlist system. Applications can be found on their website.

This inaugural cruise will allow 250 dogs to sail with their owners on Margaritaville at Sea.

It will host exclusive amenities tailored for both dogs and their owners, such as:

On-board pet-friendly accommodations with a Pet Butler

Dog groomers

Puppy (and people) massages

Dog-friendly splash stations

Theme parties

Pre-cruise events

And more

Dogs won’t be allowed everywhere on the ship though. The casino, swimming pools, dining venues, lounges, and the spa will remain dog-free.

Cruise Tails Captain Steve Matzke gave the following statement about this special cruise:

“The enthusiasm and positive response we’ve received so far have been incredible. We’re thrilled to be able to provide such a unique travel experience where dogs are not just allowed, but celebrated as part of the family.

“This is more than just a cruise; it’s a chance to create lasting memories with your friends and family.”