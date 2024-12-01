Cruise NewsHow You Can Cruise With Your Dog in 2025

How You Can Cruise With Your Dog in 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Two weeks ago, news was released about a cruise taking place next year where you can bring your dog with you on the ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Margaritaville at Sea's new ship

Cruise Tails, a special dog cruise departing in 2025, is a collaboration with Expedia Cruises of West Orlando and Margaritaville At Sea.

The company has opened applications for the November 18, 2025 cruise. So far, over 5,000 registrations have been received and cabins are expected to fill up quickly.

Cruise Tails stated that due to the popularity of this dog cruise, remaining applications will be carried over into a waitlist system. Applications can be found on their website.

This inaugural cruise will allow 250 dogs to sail with their owners on Margaritaville at Sea.

It will host exclusive amenities tailored for both dogs and their owners, such as:

  • On-board pet-friendly accommodations with a Pet Butler
  • Dog groomers
  • Puppy (and people) massages
  • Dog-friendly splash stations
  • Theme parties
  • Pre-cruise events
  • And more

Dogs won’t be allowed everywhere on the ship though. The casino, swimming pools, dining venues, lounges, and the spa will remain dog-free.

Cruise Tails Captain Steve Matzke gave the following statement about this special cruise:

“The enthusiasm and positive response we’ve received so far have been incredible. We’re thrilled to be able to provide such a unique travel experience where dogs are not just allowed, but celebrated as part of the family.

“This is more than just a cruise; it’s a chance to create lasting memories with your friends and family.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsHow You Can Cruise With Your Dog in 2025
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Continues to Alter Cruises Due to Pier Problems
Next article
Princess Cruises Unveils New Cruises on Their Next New Ship, Star Princess

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved