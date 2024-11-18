Cruise Line to Allow Dogs on Ship for Special Pet-Friendly Cruise

The topic of having pets on a cruise ship always brings out a variety of opinions and preferences.

While some cruise passengers have openly stated how much they would love to bring their pet on a cruise vacation, others feel it would cause more problems and headaches.

Since cruise lines have to make sure everyone has a great time on their vacation at sea, most have disallowed any pets on board.

But one cruise line is making an exception. Margaritaville at Sea is hosting a special cruise in which dogs are invited on board as passengers.

The November 2025 sailing will be run by Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando.

Sailing out of Tampa, up to 250 dogs are expected to be on the cruise ship Margaritaville at Sea Islander, formerly a Costa Cruises vessel which was launched in 1999.

Dog Activities on Sailing

The dog-friendly cruise will include all kinds of activities for dog lovers. These will include:

Dog shows

Training sessions

Costume contests

Pet parades

Dog massages

Dog grooming

Splash stations

In order to be approved for the sailing, all cruise passengers with pets must be approved by the Cruise Tails team. Requirements like up-to-date vaccinations and a veterinarian note stating the dog is healthy will have to be met before going on the sailing.

And if these canine’s aren’t getting pampered enough, each family will be assigned a “Pet Butler” to ensure the health and well-being of all dogs on board.

Balconies will have “relief stations” for dog’s to do their business, and these areas will be maintained throughout the cruise.

Not every space on the cruise ship will be dog-accessible, however. Areas like the casino, pool decks, restaurants and dining areas, and the spa will be off-limits to dogs.

There will be a waiting list for this cruise, and a date for open bookings has not yet been released.

Dogs on Cruise Ships

This is not the first time dogs have been allowed on a cruise ship. Just last May Carnival allowed at least 40 service dogs on board Carnival Celebration to help with 40 blind guests who were dependent on these animals.

But these were service dogs and not pets, making the November Margaritaville at Sea sailing a first for the cruise industry.

Also, Royal Caribbean introduced “Rover” to the world when unveiling it’s Icon-class Icon of the Seas. Rover is a golden retriever that stays on the ship and delights children and adults alike as the “chief dog officer”, a sort of mascot for the cruise ship.

Cunard also allows dogs and cats on board for some transatlantic sailings. As long as the pets are in good health and there is enough kennel space for the animals (24 or so), pet-owners can use this service while crossing the Atlantic