Cruise NewsCruise Line Will Start Visiting Four New Ports in the Caribbean

Cruise Line Will Start Visiting Four New Ports in the Caribbean

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Margaritaville at Sea has announced that they have added four new ports in the Caribbean including their first 10-day cruise.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up
Margaritaville at Sea's new ship
Margaritaville at Sea Islander, the cruise line’s newest ship

Margaritaville at Sea currently has two cruise ships in their fleet and one of those ships, Islander, will visit new ports in the Caribbean in 2026.

Starting in 2026, Islander will visit Aruba, Curaçao, Montego Bay, and New Orleans. In addition, their first 10-day cruise will stop at Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao, and Ocho Rios.

This announcement for the new port visits in the Caribbean coincides with the cruise line’s Black Friday deals that run through November 30, 2024.

Their BF deals includes the following:

  • 60% off all cruises through 2026
  • 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise for free
  • Up to $300 in on board credit to spend on the ship
  • 10% off extras like drink packages, Signature Packages, Priority Boarding, and Shore Excursions
Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement:

“We’re very happy to add four more popular ports of call, along with a Black Friday offer that makes it easier than ever for our guests to discover exciting new adventures with us.

“Whether they’re dreaming of relaxing on pristine beaches, exploring exotic cities, or discovering tropical hideaways, we now have a cruise option ready for everyone.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Will Start Visiting Four New Ports in the Caribbean
Previous article
Two Cruise Ships Back in Miami for the Winter Season
Next article
Cruise Line to Allow Dogs on Ship for Special Pet-Friendly Cruise

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved