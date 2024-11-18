Cruise Line Will Start Visiting Four New Ports in the Caribbean

Margaritaville at Sea has announced that they have added four new ports in the Caribbean including their first 10-day cruise.

Margaritaville at Sea currently has two cruise ships in their fleet and one of those ships, Islander, will visit new ports in the Caribbean in 2026.

Starting in 2026, Islander will visit Aruba, Curaçao, Montego Bay, and New Orleans. In addition, their first 10-day cruise will stop at Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao, and Ocho Rios.

This announcement for the new port visits in the Caribbean coincides with the cruise line’s Black Friday deals that run through November 30, 2024.

Their BF deals includes the following:

60% off all cruises through 2026

3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise for free

Up to $300 in on board credit to spend on the ship

10% off extras like drink packages, Signature Packages, Priority Boarding, and Shore Excursions

Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement:

“We’re very happy to add four more popular ports of call, along with a Black Friday offer that makes it easier than ever for our guests to discover exciting new adventures with us.

“Whether they’re dreaming of relaxing on pristine beaches, exploring exotic cities, or discovering tropical hideaways, we now have a cruise option ready for everyone.”