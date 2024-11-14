Sneak Peek at Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2024

Black Friday 2024 is just around the corner and cruise lines have begun to give us a first look at the cruise deals they will be offering for Thanksgiving weekend.

Since some of these deals are too good to pass up, we wanted to give you a sneak peek at what cruise lines are offering for Black Friday 2024.

While some cruise lines don’t announce their deals until the very last minute, a few have given us a first look on what they are offering. Here is a look at those deals.

Black Friday Cruise Deals

MSC Cruises – MSC Cruises continues to grow their presence in the U.S. and their Black Friday cruise deals are good on all 23 ships in their fleet. MSC is offering up to 35% off cruise fares, free drinks and WiFi, and up to $400 to spend once you are on the ship. View Best Prices on MSC

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering 50% off all published voyages that is combinable with the cruise line’s More at Sea. More at Sea includes unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, enhanced WiFi, shore excursion credits, and 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise free. View Best Prices on NCL

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity is offering up to 75% off the second guest in a cabin on non-refundable fares and 50% off the second guests on refundable fares. In addition, the cruise line will add in up to $500 in extra savings per cabin. View Best Prices on Celebrity

Virgin Voyages – The only adults only cruise line on the list, Virgin is offering 80% off the second guest in a cabin. In addition, you will receive up to $300 in free drinks on your cruise. View Best Prices on Virgin

Princess Cruises – Deals will be announced the week of Thanksgiving.

Royal Caribbean – The world’s largest cruise line launched a Black Friday Preview Sale has buy one, get the second guest 60% off. The third and fourth guest in cabin are 30% off. Also included is up to $750 in instant savings and kids sail free. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Costa Cruises – Costa is offering cruise fares on their two flagships that start at $499 per person for a seven night cruise. This is good for select cruises in 2024 and 2025. View Best Prices on Costa

Azamara – One of the biggest Black Friday deals, Azamara is offering a discount up to $4,000 on select cruises in 2025. This offer is combinable with the cruise line’s current $750 onboard credit deal. View Best Prices on Azamara

Silversea Cruises – Ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea is offering a “Sale Away” deal for Black Friday on more than 200 cruises. This includes savings up to $6,000 and reduced deposits of just 15%. View Best Prices on Silversea

Hurtigruten – The leader in expedition cruises is offering up to 50% off select sailings and 25% off Signature departures.

Oceania Cruises – Oceania is one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines and they are offering their best Black Friday sale ever. Their deals include up to a four-category stateroom upgrade and extra perks like free drink packages for a total savings of up to $5,500. View Best Prices on Oceania

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville is offering cruises to The Bahamas at $99 for two people. They are also offering 60% off both of their ships and you will receive up to $300 in spend on the ship. The third and fourth guests in cabin sail free.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor Black Friday cruise deals from all cruise lines and will update this article as more are announced.