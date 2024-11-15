Cruise Passenger Video Shows Why You Should Close the Balcony Door: “Tornado Went Through My Room”

A TikTok video has already been viewed more than 4 million times after a cruise passenger posted footage of what looked like a “tornado” going through the cabin.

In the video clip, user @beaubays20 films as he opens the cabin door on an MSC Cruises cruise ship.

With the caption “I left my balcony door open on the cruise ship,” the video shows just how strong the draft can be when both the balcony door and cabin door are opened at the same time.

“Guys, look at my room,” the TikTok user said as the sound of the wind can be heard with the opening of the door. As soon as the door opens all the way, viewers can see the results of the wind swirling through the stateroom as the curtains flap and things are blown around the room.

User @beaubays20 posted the video with a message that stated, “A tornado really went through my room.”

A myriad of comments were made on the post, and even MSC Cruises made a comment, saying, “You should close that,” referring to the balcony door that should not have been left open in the first place.

To this comment, the TikTok user replied, “Closing it would ruin my plans for a dramatic exit!”

It should be noted that balcony doors should not be left open for several reasons, one of which, of course, includes the wind tunnel effect that takes place. Besides being a nuisance to your cruise ship neighbors, it also causes issues with the thermostat, which may continuously run the AC unnecessarily.

Along with the flood of comments included some which stated they liked to sleep with the door open at night but that it should be closed before trying to open the cabin door.

“I left my door open and I got yelled at to go back and close it because I had no clue this would happen,” said one viewer.

“I would sleep so good with that wind,” stated another.