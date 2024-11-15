Carnival Cruise Line Expanding Late Night Food Options With Midnight Buffet

The midnight buffet is coming back to Carnival Cruise Line! Carnival is expanding their late night food options to include more variety in the ship’s buffet that starts at midnight.

Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald announced the news on his Facebook page earlier this morning.

Around midnight, food options will move from the pizza chefs to the Lido buffet. Now, Carnival cruisers will be able to have items like chicken tenders, soup, sandwiches, cookies and more.

Three sample menus that Heald posted can be seen below so you can get an idea of the what food is available on Carnival cruise ships at midnight.

Heald’s post about these changes from Carnival can be read below:

These new food options on Carnival cruise ships are in addition to pizza that is currently available.

There will be two areas open on the Lido for these new menus.

Carnival said the reason for the addition of more food options was due to the long wait for pizza late at night.