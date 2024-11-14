NCL Releases 400 New Cruises to the Caribbean on 15 Cruise Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line announced over 400 new cruises to the Caribbean today that will set sail in 2026-2027 on 15 of their ships.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

NCL’s 2026-2027 season to the Caribbean will sail from homeports all around the country on 15 cruise ships. This includes Norwegian’s newest ships, Norwegian Prima, Viva, Aqua and Luna.

Cruises will sail from Miami, Port Canaveral, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Galveston and San Juan.

Highlights of NCL’s 2026/2027 Cruises

Norwegian Prima will make her debut in New Orleans offering cruises to Mexico and Honduras.

Norwegian Viva will return to Galveston while Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna return to PortMiami. All cruises will visit one of NCL’s private destinations in Belize or The Bahamas.

Norwegian Breakaway will sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico for the first time starting on November 15, 2026. The ship will offer seven-day Southern Caribbean cruises visiting Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; La Romana, Dominican Republic; Willemstad, Curacao; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Norwegian Jewel will sail from Philadelphia from April 2026 through September 2026. Norwegian will be the only cruise line to sail from the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex in fall-winter 2026/27.

Norwegian Pearl will be the second NCL ship to sail from Philadelphia starting on November 14, 2026.

Norwegian Encore will offer cruises from Los Angeles and sail seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera with ports stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Norwegian Joy will sail to The Bahamas for the first time offering three- and four-night cruises from Miami.

Norwegian Getaway will homeport at both Miami and Port Canaveral sailing three- to five-day cruises to The Bahamas.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about these new sailings:

“Offering our loyal guests more ways to have their own best vacation with more of what they love is central to our commitment.

“With our new fall-winter 2026/27 itineraries, we’re thrilled to provide them with even more voyage options, destinations, and ships to choose from, including our newest cutting-edge vessels, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.

“For added convenience, we will feature weekend turnarounds from ports across the U.S., including New Orleans, Miami, and Galveston, Texas, making it even easier for guests to set sail on their own schedule.

“The upcoming holiday season is the perfect time to start planning while getting the most value from your vacation.”