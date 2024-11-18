Two Cruise Ships Back in Miami for the Winter Season

Two MSC cruise ships, MSC Divina and MSC Seaside, are back in Miami for the 2024/2025 winter season. This gives MSC Cruises a total of three ships sailing from PortMiami.

MSC Seascape is joined by MSC Divina and MSC Seaside in offering cruises three- to 10-nights long to the Caribbean and Bahamas from the Cruise Capital of the World.

All cruises on these three ships from Miami will visit the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Seaside is sailing seven-night cruises that depart every Sunday. The sailings to the Eastern Caribbean visit Ocean Cay, San Juan, and Puerto Plata. Cruises to the Western Caribbean stop at Cozumel, Costa Maya, Ocean Cay, and either Roatan or Belize City.

MSC Divina is sailing short cruises to The Bahamas. The three-night weekend cruises will depart every Friday and visit Nassau and Ocean Cay. The four-night cruises leave on Monday and add one in sea day. The ship will also sail a few longer 10- and 14-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

MSC Seascape will depart every Saturday on seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The ship will visit ports in The Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico, Cayman Islands and the Dominican Republic.

Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s sailings from Miami:

“MSC Divina, MSC Seascape, and MSC Seaside are not only fan favorites but also highly competitive ships in the U.S. market. With three exceptional ships and an expanded selection of itineraries in Miami, we are providing guests with more opportunities than ever to explore the Caribbean in unparalleled style.

“Whether they are first-time cruisers or loyal MSC fans, there is a perfect voyage for every traveler, ensuring an unforgettable journey tailored to every preference.”

Neil Palomba, Executive Vice President of Operations, MSC Cruises USA, added:

“This season introduces a new level of European style, cutting-edge design, and unrivaled service to the U.S. market. All three ships feature extraordinary dining, top-tier entertainment, and immersive experiences tailored to each guest’s unique preferences, regardless of the cruise length.

“For both the quick getaway and the extended vacation, or something in between, we ensure an unsurpassed experience from the moment guests step on board.”