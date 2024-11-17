Royal Caribbean Changes Port Stops Due to Issues With A Pier

Royal Caribbean has changed the port stops for one of their cruise ships this week due to a technical issue with the pier at one of the scheduled port stops.

Royal Caribbean said that due to issues with the pier in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Symphony of the Seas will not be able to visit the port due to the size of the ship.

Ships the size of Oasis class will not be able to visit San Juan until work is done and cleared by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class ships are the second largest in the world at around 230,000 gross tons.

The cruise ship will now skip port stops in San Juan and St. Maarten this week. Royal Caribbean has added three new port visits and the cruise will now have two sea days instead of three.

The new itinerary for the November 17, 2024 sailing is:

Sunday – Depart from Miami

Monday – Perfect Day at CocoCay

Tuesday – Sea Day

Wednesday – Labadee, Haiti

Thursday – Puerto, Plata, Dominican Republic

Friday – Sea Day

Saturday – Nassau, Bahamas

Sunday – Arrive back in Miami

The cruise ship was originally scheduled to visit CocoCay, San Juan and St Maarten.

In a letter to guests who were booked on this cruise, Royal Caribbean said that they are sorry for any inconveniences that these changes may have caused.

The letter can be read below.