7 Hottest New Cruise Ships Debuting in 2025

14 cruise lines have new ocean ships debuting in 2025 and more people are projected to take a cruise next year than in any other year in history.

If you’re looking to sail on the best new ships, here are the seven hottest new cruise ships debuting in 2025.

MSC World America

The number one hottest new cruise ship for 2025 on the list, MSC World America will be MSC Cruises’ largest ship sailing from the U.S.

The cruise ship will homeport at PortMiami and sail from the largest cruise terminal in North America. The terminal is currently under construction and scheduled to open for the ship’s debut.

This will be the second World class ship from MSC and it will be the first cruise ship outside of Royal Caribbean to be over 200,000 gross tons in size sailing from the U.S.

MSC World America will have 18 bars and lounges, a Chiffhanger thrill ride, a massive waterpark, and an 11 story slide.

The MSC Sportplex will have bumper cars, basketball, pickleball, hoverboards, drone relay races, Zorb ball sessions and more.

The LEGO themed kids club on the ship will be over 10,000 square feet in size.

MSC World America will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami. All cruises will visit the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC World America will sail her maiden voyage on April 12, 2025. (View Prices on MSC World America)

Disney Adventure

Disney Adventure will be Disney Cruise Line’s first ship over 200,000 gross tons in size. They purchased the ship when it was around 70% completed after the former owner went bankrupt.

Disney has spent the last two years completing the ship and turning it into the ultimate Disney cruise ship. It will have the following seven themed areas:

Disney Imagination Garden

Disney Discovery Reef

San Fransokyo Street

Wayfinder Bay

Town Square

Marvel Landing

Toy Story Place

An Ironman themed roller coaster will be on the top deck, the longest roller coaster at sea. Other rides and a waterpark will adorn the top deck and children will can enjoy the interactive splash pads.

Disney Adventure, a 6,700 passenger cruise ship, will offer three-and four-night cruises from Singapore with no port visits. But since the ship will have so much to offer, you really don’t need port visits on these short cruises.

Star of the Seas

Star of the Seas will be the second Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest class of ships.

The ship will have more than 40 dining and drink venues. Star of the Seas will be divided up into eight neighborhoods including one just for families with small children.

A massive waterpark with six waterslides will be located on the top deck and it’s promising to deliver a cruise vacation like no other.

The ship will have an ice skating rink, the AquaDome for incredible entertainment, an adults-only chill spot called The Hideaway, and Central Park with more than 30,000 live trees and plants.

Star of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral on seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. All cruises will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, the cruise line’s insanely popular private island. (View Prices on Star of the Seas)

Star Princess

The second Sphere class ship from Princess Cruises, Star Princess will debut in the fall of 2025. After a handful of cruises in Europe, the ship will head to Port Everglades for the winter Caribbean season.

Once in Florida, the ship will sail week-long cruises that alternate between visiting the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Star Princess will be similar to Sun Princess but with several enhancements to make this class of ship even better. A few improvements are a sports court on the top deck, a separate non-smoking casino and expanded dining venues.

Spellbound by Magic Castle, a unique magic venue that’s a real memory maker, will also be on Star Princess. It’s one of the most unique experiences that you can have on a cruise ship.

Viking Vesta

Viking Vesta will be Viking’s 12th ocean cruise ship when the vessel debuts in July 2025. While the ship will be nearly identical to Viking’s current fleet, it will be slighter larger and have 34 more cabins carrying a total of 998 guests.

The ship will sail her inaugural season in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The following is included in all cruise fares on Viking Vesta:

All dining including specialty restaurants

WiFi

One shore excursion in every port

Specialty coffees/tea

Drinks during lunch and dinner

Thermal Suite

Since Viking first ocean ship debuted in 2015, they consistently been named the Best Ocean Cruise Line by numerous travel publications.

Brilliant Lady

The long awaited debut for Virgin Voyages’ fourth cruise ship is coming to an end when Brilliant Lady finally sets sail on September 5, 2025.

This is the second adults-only cruise ship on our list and the following is included in all cruise fares:

WiFi

All dining

Daily gratuities

Basic beverages like soda and tea

Group fitness classes

Brilliant Lady will debut in New York City before heading to Miami for cruises to the Caribbean.

Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises’ next new cruise ship, Allura, will debut in July 2025. It will be the second in its class and standard cabins will be 291 square feet in size, larger than what you find on most cruise ships.

There will be one chef for every 10 passengers and 50% of the crew members are dedicated to culinary experiences. It’s promising to be the ultimate ship for foodies.

It will have five specialty restaurants, all of which are included in cruise fares.

Allura will have a new onboard Crêperie, serving freshly made-to-order crêpes and waffles, as well as sundaes in the afternoon.

Allura will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean before arriving in New York City in the fall of 2025.

Here’s a bonus eighth ship since it’s scheduled to be delivered in 2025, but not enter service until early 2026.

Four Seasons I

Four Seasons is the latest luxury hotel brand to venture into the cruise business.

Four Seasons’ first ship, Four Season I, is scheduled to be completed in late 2025 and debut in January 2026. This all-suite ship is promising to set a new standard of luxury as it will have 50% more living space per passenger than any other cruise ship.

One of the most unique features of the ship will be the 10,000 square foot suite located in the ship’s funnel. It will also have floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass windows and have three bedrooms.

Four Seasons I will have modular walls to allow for almost unlimited connection options between suites.

The ship will have a crew to guest ratio of 1:1.

During the yacht’s inaugural season, it will visit 130 destinations in 30 countries.