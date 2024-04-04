First Look at Staterooms on Margaritaville’s New Cruise Ship, Islander

Margaritaville at Sea is currently giving a cruise ship they recently purchased a huge makeover. This includes a complete remodel of all 1,105 cabins on Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

For the first time, the cruise line has released a first look at what cabins will look like when the ship enters service in June. Each one will have all-new furnishings, fixtures and Margaritaville signature bedding, pillows and linens. They will be inspired by some of Jimmy Buffett’s most iconic songs.

The ship will have 12 stateroom types, from inside cabins to six Signature Grand Suites. The most common stateroom type on Islander are balcony cabins that make up 700 of the 1,105 staterooms.

“We are excited to welcome guests onboard our newest ship, debuting a variety of staterooms designed to elevate and refine the Margaritaville experience at sea,” said Brad Schwaeble, COO of Margaritaville. “As we expand, we want to ensure that travelers are immediately transported to the Margaritaville state of mind by featuring some of our more popular venues throughout our hotels, resorts, and restaurants – while most importantly, creating new ones unique to our cruise line.”

The ship will also features ocean view cabins, Jr. Suites, and balcony cabins with wrap-around views.

In addition to 110v and 220v power outlets, USB outlets will also be available in each cabin.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander has 12 passenger decks and can carry 2,650 passengers. It will be the most modern ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

The ship will homeport in Tampa, Florida and offer four to seven night cruises to the Caribbean. The maiden voyage with the cruise line is scheduled for June 14, 2024, a four night cruise to the Western Caribbean with a stop in Cozumel.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will be the second ship in Margaritaville’s fleet. The first, Paradise, sails two night cruises to The Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach.