Cruise NewsFirst Look at Staterooms on Margaritaville's New Cruise Ship, Islander

First Look at Staterooms on Margaritaville’s New Cruise Ship, Islander

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Margaritaville at Sea is currently giving a cruise ship they recently purchased a huge makeover. This includes a complete remodel of all 1,105 cabins on Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

A balcony cabin on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

For the first time, the cruise line has released a first look at what cabins will look like when the ship enters service in June. Each one will have all-new furnishings, fixtures and Margaritaville signature bedding, pillows and linens. They will be inspired by some of Jimmy Buffett’s most iconic songs.

The ship will have 12 stateroom types, from inside cabins to six Signature Grand Suites. The most common stateroom type on Islander are balcony cabins that make up 700 of the 1,105 staterooms.

A Signature Grand Suite on Margaritaville at Sea Islander
A Signature Grand Suite on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

“We are excited to welcome guests onboard our newest ship, debuting a variety of staterooms designed to elevate and refine the Margaritaville experience at sea,” said Brad Schwaeble, COO of Margaritaville. “As we expand, we want to ensure that travelers are immediately transported to the Margaritaville state of mind by featuring some of our more popular venues throughout our hotels, resorts, and restaurants – while most importantly, creating new ones unique to our cruise line.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

An interior stateroom on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

The ship will also features ocean view cabins, Jr. Suites, and balcony cabins with wrap-around views.

In addition to 110v and 220v power outlets, USB outlets will also be available in each cabin.

A suite on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Margaritaville at Sea Islander has 12 passenger decks and can carry 2,650 passengers. It will be the most modern ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

The ship will homeport in Tampa, Florida and offer four to seven night cruises to the Caribbean. The maiden voyage with the cruise line is scheduled for June 14, 2024, a four night cruise to the Western Caribbean with a stop in Cozumel.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will be the second ship in Margaritaville’s fleet. The first, Paradise, sails two night cruises to The Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsFirst Look at Staterooms on Margaritaville's New Cruise Ship, Islander
Previous article
10 Things Cruisers Ask from Their Cabin Stewards Most
Next article
Carnival Cruise Line Raises Price of Bottled Water, Prices Have Tripled Since 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved