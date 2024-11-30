Royal Caribbean Continues to Alter Cruises Due to Pier Problems

Royal Caribbean continues to alter cruise itineraries for their Oasis class ships due to an issue with a pier in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Larger ships like Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class are unable to dock in San Juan at this time due to an ongoing technical issue with the pier.

Royal Caribbean first started making changes to itineraries earlier this month and the cruise line sent out notices to guests booked on tomorrow’s sailing on Symphony of the Seas.

The letter stated the following:

“We’ve recently been advised by the port authority in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that due to technical issues with the pier and work that must be done and cleared by the USCG for accepting a ship our size, we’ll have to adjust our itinerary for our sailing.

“As a result, we’ll skip our visits to San Juan, Puerto Rico and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

“After exploring all options, and to provide you with the best experience, we’ll now enjoy visits to our private destination, Labadee, Haiti and to Falmouth, Jamaica, instead.”

The letter went on to say that Royal Caribbean is sorry for any inconveniences that this itinerary change may have caused.

Symphony of the Seas’ December 1 new itinerary is as follows:

Sunday – Depart from Miami

Monday – Perfect Day at CocoCay

Tuesday – Sea Day

Wednesday – Labadee, Haiti

Thursday – Sea Day

Friday – Falmouth, Jamaica

Saturday – Sea Day

Sunday – Arrive in Miami

The original itinerary was Coco Cay, sea day, San Juan, St. Maarten, and then two sea days before arriving back in Miami.

Symphony of the Seas currently homeports in Miami, Florida sailing seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor the pier situation in San Juan and will have all updates as more information comes in.