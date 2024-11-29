Carnival Cruise Passenger Makes Strange Dining Request

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Passenger Makes Strange Dining Request

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
It’s common for guests with food allergies who are taking an upcoming cruise to let the cruise line know so they can be accommodated.

Carnival cruise ships visiting Nassau, Bahamas. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Other times, someone might ask the cruise line for a specific food request due to their personal preferences.

Carnival Carnival Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, posted on his Facebook page this week about a strange dining request he received for an upcoming cruise.

It was so strange, that even the lady who asked him about the request called it strange.

A wife asked Heald if the ship could supply her husband with tortilla shells with all his meals on their upcoming Carnival Jubilee sailing.

The request she sent to Heald can be read below:

“John this is a strange request but y’all can help me if anyone can. December 7th me and my husband _____ are going on the Jubilee ship. He eats all his meals wrapped in a tortilla like a burrito.

“It is the perfect eating system for him. Everything goes in a tortilla. Don’t matter what it is he has to put all his food in them. I know y’all have tortillas on the ship at the Mexican place. My request is that they are on his table at dinner time. He will need probably a dozen each night.

“_______ is a _______and a volunteer firefighter in Marathon. He loves his food and his cruises. Thank you for getting this done. Cabin ____.”

Heald responded with “Of course I will provide these for him. I was thinking how messy this would be but then again………..that sounds like loads of fun as well”.

He went on to say that it was the best question that he received all day.

His Facebook page is used to share information about Carnival Cruise Line, this includes everything from news to special menus to policy changes.

It is also a place where those with upcoming Carnival cruises can ask questions, leave ship reviews, post photos and other things related to Carnival.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
