New Cruises Announced for People Who Hate Crowds

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

A cruise line has announced two new cruises for 2025 that take small ship cruising to a new level. One of the cruises has no fixed itinerary to maximize wildlife viewing.

MV Vikingfjord, the newest ship from Secret Atlas. Photo: Secret Atlas

Secret Atlas has unveiled two new micro cruise expeditions that will set sail next year. Each cruise will have just 12 passengers on energy-efficient ships that have just eight cabins.

These cruises will give passengers adventure and exploration as they visit Northern Svalbard. They will witness incredible landscapes, rare wildlife encounters, and transformational experiences.

Guests ashore during an excursion with Secret Atlas – Photo: Secret Atlas

The first of these two cruises will a 15-day voyage during summer solstice that departs on June 13, 2025. Guests will have the opportunity to photograph Arctic hares, whales, migratory birds, and polar bears.

The cruise will depart from Longyearbyen and follow the weather and wildlife along that coast that connects Svalbard with the North Pole.

It will take place on Secret Atlas’ newest ship, MV Vikingfjord. It has en-suite cabins, an open-plan saloon with rear-facing windows, and on-deck hot tub and sauna.

MV Vikingfjord – Photo: Secret Atlas

Prices start at $24,542 per person based on double occupancy in a twin or double cabin.

The second micro cruise will visit Greenland National Park during a 14-day journey to the Scoresbysund fjord system, the largest in the world.

The cruise departs on August 27, 2025 and has no fixed itinerary.

During the sailing, guests will see cathedral-size icebergs, local wildlife including musk ox, Arctic foxes, Arctic hares, and polar bears as well as a unique visit to one of the most remote towns on the planet, Ittoqqortoormiit. 

The cruise will take place on MV Freya, which has spacious en-suite cabins, a large dining saloon bar, and multiple viewing decks with first-class comforts.

MV Freya – Photo: Secret Atlas

Prices start at $19,514 per person based on double occupancy. This includes a return charter flight to Constable Point (Nerlerit Inaat) Airport Dinner and one night in Iceland hotel (on return).

Secret Atlas was launched five years ago and is run by Explorers for Explorers. Their trips to the Arctic are capped at 12 passengers and their journeys to Antarctic at just 48 guests.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
