Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Sale Is Their Biggest Ever

Royal Caribbean has announced their Black Friday cruise deals and they are calling it their “Biggest Sale Ever”.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean is one of 23 cruise lines that are offering special sales for Black Friday this year. You can see the complete list of deals here.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and their Cyber Week Sale is their biggest ever. It includes the following:

Cyber savings of up to $800 in instant savings on cruises

60% off the second guest in a cabin

Kids cruise for free

Save up to $500 on airfare for flights to Europe and Alaska

Offer applies to new bookings only

Deals start on Black Friday and end on December 2, 2024

See Best Deals on Royal Caribbean

The up to $800 in extra savings varies based on the type of cabin booked and the length of the cruise.

Kids sail free does have blackout dates during major holidays and during the summer months.

Offer open to residents of U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and select countries in the Caribbean.

For complete terms and details of this Black Friday sale from Royal Caribbean, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel agent.