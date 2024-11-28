Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean's Black Friday Sale Is Their Biggest Ever

Royal Caribbean's Black Friday Sale Is Their Biggest Ever

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has announced their Black Friday cruise deals and they are calling it their “Biggest Sale Ever”.

Royal Caribbean is one of 23 cruise lines that are offering special sales for Black Friday this year. You can see the complete list of deals here.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and their Cyber Week Sale is their biggest ever. It includes the following:

  • Cyber savings of up to $800 in instant savings on cruises
  • 60% off the second guest in a cabin
  • Kids cruise for free
  • Save up to $500 on airfare for flights to Europe and Alaska
  • Offer applies to new bookings only
  • Deals start on Black Friday and end on December 2, 2024
Royal Caribbean cruise ships docked at CocoCay
Royal Caribbean cruise ships docked at the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay

The up to $800 in extra savings varies based on the type of cabin booked and the length of the cruise.

Kids sail free does have blackout dates during major holidays and during the summer months.

Offer open to residents of U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and select countries in the Caribbean.

For complete terms and details of this Black Friday sale from Royal Caribbean, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel agent.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
