What 23 Cruise Lines Are Offering for Black Friday 2024

Just about every cruise line is once again offering Black Friday Cruise Deals this year that range from discounted cruises to free perks like drink packages and WiFi.

Here is a rundown of what each cruise line is offering for Black Friday. Note: This list will continually be updated as we get closer to Black Friday.

2024 Black Friday Cruise Deals

MSC Cruises – MSC, a cruise line with a growing presence in the U.S., is offering deals on all 23 cruise ships in their fleet. Their deals include up to 40% off cruises, free drinks and WiFi, and up to $500 to spend once you are on the ship. The value ranges from $800 to $1,100 in freebies depending on the length of the cruise. See Deals

Princess Cruises – Princess, the Love Boat cruise line, is offering up to 50% off cruise fares, 50% off deposits, and up to $500 to spend once you are on the ship. The cruise line’s Best Price Guarantee is included ensuring that you will get the best possible price on your cruise. See Deals

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering 50% off all cruises that are currently open for bookings. This offer is combinable with the cruise line’s More at Sea that includes free drink packages, free WiFi, free shore excursions, free specialty dining, and more. See Deals

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, is offering their Biggest Sale Ever for Black Friday. They have up to $800 in savings on cruises, the second guest in a cabin is 60% off, and kids sail for free. See Deals

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival is currently offering a pre-Black Friday “Thankful for Bonus Onboard Credit” that includes spending money on their Fun Ships. We will update this when Carnival released their Black Friday deals in a day or two. See Deals

Celebrity Cruises – Deals will be announced on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Virgin Voyages – Adults only cruise line Virgin is offering 80% off the second guest in a cabin and up to $300 in free drinks depending on the length of the voyage. See Deals

Holland America Line – Over 800 cruises on Holland America Line ships are on sale for Black Friday. This includes up to 25% off cruise fares, free daily gratuities, 50% cruise deposits, and third and fourth guests in a cabin cruise for free. See Deals

Costa Cruises – Costa is offering their lowest fares of the year with cruises starting at $499 per person that visit Europe, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean. See Deals

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville at Sea is offering their best sale of the year with cruises for two starting at just $99. This includes free guests and up to $300 in credit to spend once you are on the ship.

Silversea – Ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea is offering it’s most generous offer ever for Black Friday. They are offering savings up to $6,000 per suite and cruises departing from 2024 through 2026. See Deals

Seabourn – Seabourn, another ultra-luxury cruise line, is offering a Black Friday sale that includes a free two-category veranda suite upgrade and deposits reduced to 15% of cruise fares. See Deals

Azamara – Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is offering discounts up to $4,000 on select cruises in 2025. This deal is combinable with the cruise line’s current $750 onboard credit per cabin. See Deals

Oceania Cruises – Oceania is offering their Best Ever Black Friday Sale. It features up to $5,500 in value with options like free premium drink packages, shipboard credit, and free or reduced airfare. To take advantage of this offer, use promo code: UGBF. See Deals

Windstar Cruises – Small ship cruise line Windstar is offering a Pick Your Perk offer for Black Friday. The perks that you can pick from include free hotel stays and up to $1,000 in shipboard credit to spend on your cruise. Deposits have also been reduced to just $300 per person. See Deals

Regent Seven Seas Cruises – One of the finest ultra-luxury cruise lines in the world, Regent is offering up to 40% savings on cruises to Africa, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America and more. A Black Friday bonus includes up to $1,000 in shipboard credit per suite to spend on the cruise. See Deals

Hurtigruten – The world’s leading expedition cruise line is offering up to 50% off select cruises to Antarctica, Galapagos, Alaska, Greenland, Svalbard, and South America.

Viking – While Viking isn’t labeling their current Fall Sale as Black Friday deals, they are offering free airfare, reduced cruise fares, and $25 deposits on cruises booked through November 30, 2024.

Celestyal Cruises – Celestyal is offering savings up to $1,680 per person on cruises in the Adriatic and the Persian Gulf.

Scenic Group – Scenic Group is offering their biggest sale of the year on river and superyacht cruises. River cruises on Emerald start at just $1,999 per person and up to $6,000 in savings on superyacht cruises.

Explora Journeys – One of the world’s newest luxury cruise lines, Explora Journeys is offering up to 50% off select cruises and deposits reduced to just 5% of the cruise fare.

SeaDream Yacht Club – SeaDream is offering up to $1,000 off cruises to the Caribbean and Mediterranean. Use promo code BF2024 to take advantage of this offer. See Deals

Avalon Waterways – Avalon is offering free panorama suite upgrades and free gratuities on 2025 river cruises.

Cruise Fever will continue to update this article as more cruise lines release or modify their cruise deals for Black Friday.