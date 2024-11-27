Cruise NewsCosta Cruises Opens More Sailings in 2026 for Bookings

Costa Cruises Opens More Sailings in 2026 for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Costa Cruises has opening more sailings for bookings that depart from April through November 2026.

Costa Toscana cruise ship

The new cruises for Costa take place on six ships and are now open for bookings on the cruise line’s website and through travel agencies.

Due to the enormous popularity of cruises in Greece and Turkey, Costa Fortuna’s deployment to the region will be extended from May through early October.

The cruises will depart every Friday from Athens, Greece, exploring Istanbul, Turkey, and the beautiful Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

In spring and fall, the itinerary will also call at Volos, Thessaly, in Greece, a new addition to Costa’s program, and visit Greece’s Meteors, and Izmir, Turkey. During the summer, the itinerary includes calls at Crete and Rhodes, ideal destinations for enjoying the sea and landscapes of Greece.

Costa Fascinosa will sail week long cruises that visit Italy, Greece and Malta.

Costa Cruises’ two newest ships, Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana, will sail seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Port stops include Genoa, Marseille, Cagliari, Naples, Rome, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

Costa Favolosa and Costa Diadema will offer cruises in Northern Europe and visit Iceland, Scotland and Norway.

During the summer, Costa Diadema will offer one-week cruises to the Norwegian fjords from Kiel, Germany, to Copenhagen, Denmark.

Shorter cruises, three- to four-days in length, will take place on Costa Fascinosa and Costa Diadema. 

Longer cruises called Costa Voyages, nine- to 14-days in length, are available on Costa Fortuna, Costa Diadema, Costa Fascinosa and Costa Favolosa.

The cruise line’s 2026 Mediterranean itineraries on Costa Deliziosa and Costa Pacifica will be available for booking in the coming weeks.

