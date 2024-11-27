Princess Cruises Homeports in Port Canaveral for First Time Ever

Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Homeports in Port Canaveral for First Time Ever

With 16 ships in its fleet, Princess Cruises will be calling Port Canaveral home for at least one Grand-class cruise ship.

Caribbean Princess just arrived at the Florida cruise port and will be sailing out of Port Canaveral today on a 4-day sailing to Grand Turk.

This marks the first time for a Princess cruise ship to homeport from the Space Coast region. 

Caribbean Princess at Terminal 6 at Port Canaveral. Photo: Canaveral Port Authority

After arriving back at its new home in Port Canaveral on December 1, Caribbean Princess will offer an 8-night sailing to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, and Grand Turk.

The cruise ship will sail a variety of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries on 6-, 8-, and 14-night voyages throughout the winter months.

John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Today we celebrate the arrival of Caribbean Princess to Port Canaveral, one of the premier ports in cruising, and proudly support the local community.

“Port Canaveral offers fantastic facilities and is easily accessible for our guests, whether they choose to drive, fly, or take advantage of our exclusive Rail & Sail program with Brightline.”

The 3,140-passenger vessel is slated to sail out of Port Canaveral until April of 2025 when the ship will sail on a 16-night cruise to Los, Angeles California. 

Caribbean Princess will then offer Alaska sailings out of Vancouver, Canada through the summer months.   In the fall of 2025, the ship is scheduled to move to Port Everglades.

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
