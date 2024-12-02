Norwegian Cruise Line Redeploying Ships to Tampa and Miami After Last-Minute Cancellations

Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line Redeploying Ships to Tampa and Miami After Last-Minute Cancellations

Norwegian Cruise Line will be moving two ships to Tampa and one to Miami for the upcoming winter deployments.

After cancelling 38 cruises on at least three different cruise ships two weeks ago, Norwegian Cruise Line is revealing where these vessels will homeport for the 2025 and 2026 winter seasons.

Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Star will both be sailing out of Tampa, Florida beginning in November and December of 2025 respectively.   Additionally, these two ships will offer cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from Tampa for the winter season of 2026.

Before sailing on a 14-day Transatlantic cruise to Portugal in April of 2026, Norwegian Dawn will offer mostly 7-day sailings to the Caribbean out of Tampa in addition to a set of 10-day sailings that will visit Aruba and Curacao.

The Norwegian Star will offer a variety of cruises ranging from 4 to 12 nights to the Eastern, Southern, and Western Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas.

Norwegian Jewel also saw its 2025 and 2026 sailings cancelled recently and will now be redeployed to PortMiami in November of 2025 through April of 2026.

Before the cancellations, Norwegian Jewel was originally scheduled to sail out of Tampa, offering 5 to 14-night cruises out of the port.

Norwegian’s website has Norwegian Jewel’s first cruise out of Miami slated for November 21, 2025 on a 10-day Panama Canal cruise.

Norwegian Star and Norwegian Dawn are both Dawn-class ships that were built in 2001 and 2002 respectively.  Each can accommodate about 2,300 guests at double capacity.

Norwegian Jewel, built in 2005, was the first Jewel-class ship with Norwegian and is currently on an 11-day cruise out of Tampa.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
