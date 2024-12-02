Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Begins Third Season Sailing to the South Pacific

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship is now sailing its third season in Queensland offering cruises to the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia.

Quantum of the Seas will sail 22 cruises from Queensland that range from two- to 14-nights in length.

11 of the cruises will visit the South Pacific on seven- and eight-night voyages. The ship will visit the turquoise waters of Mystery Island and Port Vila in Vanuatu, as well as the upbeat city of Noumea, New Caledonia.

Shorter four- and five-night Queensland getaways will allow for snorkeling at the Great Barrier Reef and for cruisers to enjoy fresh seafood at Airlie Beach and Cairns.

A two-week cruise to New Zealand will visit Bay of Islands, Tauranga, Napier and Wellington.

Quantum of the Seas offers the following amenities:

Ripcord by iFly skydiving simulator

FlowRider surf simulator

Rock climbing wall

SeaPlex – largest indoor activity complex at sea

Five-course dining

Two70

Royal Theatre

Vitality Spa

Gavin Smith, vice president and managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International, gave the following statement:

“More Queensland families are choosing Quantum of the Seas for their next holiday, seamlessly combining spectacular destinations with the ease of an all-encompassing adventure. On Quantum, families can make their getaway truly their own with options to delight everyone.”

These cruises are currently available to book on Royal Caribbean’s website or through you preferred travel agent.