Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Begins Third Season Sailing to the South Pacific

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship is now sailing its third season in Queensland offering cruises to the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia.

Quantum of the Seas cruise ship from Royal Caribbean

Quantum of the Seas will sail 22 cruises from Queensland that range from two- to 14-nights in length.

11 of the cruises will visit the South Pacific on seven- and eight-night voyages. The ship will visit the turquoise waters of Mystery Island and Port Vila in Vanuatu, as well as the upbeat city of Noumea, New Caledonia.

Shorter four- and five-night Queensland getaways will allow for snorkeling at the Great Barrier Reef and for cruisers to enjoy fresh seafood at Airlie Beach and Cairns.

A two-week cruise to New Zealand will visit Bay of Islands, Tauranga, Napier and Wellington.

Quantum of the Seas offers the following amenities:

  • Ripcord by iFly skydiving simulator
  • FlowRider surf simulator
  • Rock climbing wall
  • SeaPlex – largest indoor activity complex at sea
  • Five-course dining
  • Two70
  • Royal Theatre
  • Vitality Spa

Gavin Smith, vice president and managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International, gave the following statement:

“More Queensland families are choosing Quantum of the Seas for their next holiday, seamlessly combining spectacular destinations with the ease of an all-encompassing adventure. On Quantum, families can make their getaway truly their own with options to delight everyone.”

These cruises are currently available to book on Royal Caribbean’s website or through you preferred travel agent.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Norwegian Cruise Line Redeploying Ships to Tampa and Miami After Last-Minute Cancellations

