Adults Only Cruise Line Virgin Adds Annual Pass

After the smashing success for Virgin Voyages’ Summer Season Pass, the adults only cruise line is introducing the cruise industry’s first Annual Pass.

Virgin’s new Annual Pass will start in 2025 and allow you to hop from ship to ship, anytime, anywhere, during the calendar year.

The Annual Pass is good for one year from the selected date. It includes a balcony cabin (Sea Terrace) and is good on all of the cruise line’s cruises including the inaugural voyages on their next new ship, Brilliant Lady.

In addition, Virgin Voyages will allow you to pay in Bitcoin for the first time. The cruise line confirmed with Cruise Fever they are only accepting Bitcoin for the Annual Pass right now, not for regular cruises.

The cost of the Annual Pass is $120,000 (excluding taxes and fees) and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It includes the following amenities:

Priority boarding

Complimentary laundry services

Dedicated concierge support

Unlimited premium WiFi

$100 bar tab per cruise

Access to exclusive events and experiences on board

As an added benefit, Annual Pass holders can add a plus one to their cabin, with the ability to travel with different companions throughout the year.

Pass holders can select a start date of January 1, February 1, March 1 or April 1, and the pass will be valid for one year from the desired start date. Sailors (what Virgin calls their guests) must book between now and March 31, 2025.

First Mates (travel agents) who sell Annual Pass will earn a commission of $10,000.

Annual Pass is not combinable with other offers or Bar Tab. Sailors will also earn Deep Blue Extras upon booking.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, gave the following statement:

“I’ve always been a big believer in the power of travel and adventure to spark creativity and bring clarity. What started as a sought after ‘work from sea’ concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special.

“Now, Sailors can jump aboard any of our ships, across an endless variety of exciting destinations for an entire year. We’re offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before.”