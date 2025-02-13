shore excursions
Princess Cruises Is Expanding Alaska Cruisetours in 2025 and 2026

Ben Souza
Princess Cruises has announced an expansion for their Cruisetours in Alaska that now allow you to visit up to five national parks.

Discovery Princess in Ketchikan, Alaska. Photo: Cruise Fever

Princess Cruises’ cruisetours combine seven night cruises to Alaska (Voyage of the Glaciers) with a land tour to different national parks. After the cruise line saw good demand for their new 15-night National Parks Expedition cruisetour last year, they are adding more options for this year and next.

Princess is now offering six different cruisetours that range from nine to 15 days in length.  They are:

  • National Parks Expedition – Five parks in 15 days (2025)
  • National Parks Explorer – Four parks in 14 days (2025)
  • Katmai National Park – Two parks in nine days (2025)
  • National Parks Expedition – Five parks in 15 days (2026)
  • National Parks Explorer – Four parks in 14 days (2026)
  • National Parks Adventurer – Three parks in 14 days (2026)

Princess Cruises has four wilderness lodges (Kenai, Copper River, Mt. McKinley and Denali) and they also offer a stay in Fairbanks.

The cruise line will have seven cruise ships sailing to Alaska this year an eight in 2026. The cruises depart from five different homeports. They are Seattle, Vancouver, Anchorage, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Princess Cruises will make 88 visits to Glacier Bay, more than any other cruise line.

The cruise line also offers a unique onboard experience on cruises to Alaska with local lumberjacks, Iditarod champions, and storytellers sharing their passions for the 49th State.

Other offerings include fresh Alaska seafood menus, a variety of shore excursions, and authentic commentary by Glacier Bay Park Rangers and Naturalists.

Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s expanded cruisetours:

“There’s no better way to experience the breathtaking expanse of Alaska than by combining the luxury of a cruise with an immersive journey on land. Our expanded National Parks 2025 and 2026 cruisetours offer guests an array of exciting options that elevate their vacation experience.

“Alaska is a land of towering glaciers, majestic peaks, abundant wildlife, and stunning beauty that stretches as far as the eye can see. With our seamlessly crafted cruisetours, guests are brought directly to the doorsteps of some of the world’s most iconic national parks, allowing them to explore and soak in the awe-inspiring natural splendor that makes this destination truly unique.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises.
