Carnival Offering Combination of Three Cruise Deals and One Bonus Credit

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a “Early Saver Triple Play Sale” right now that is a combination of three cruise deals and one bonus credit that you can spend once you are on the ship.

This current sale from Carnival Cruise Line runs through February 17, 2025 and is good on cruises that depart through April 2027.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about the latest cruise deals being offered by Carnival.

1. 2-1 Deposits: Carnival’s cruise deposits are now priced at two for one, or 50% off the normal deposit price. This is good for all cruises that are outside of the final payment date and is valid on all ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

2. Up to 40% off Cruise Fares: Prices on Carnival cruises start at just $304 per person, this price includes taxes and port fees. (View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises)

3. Free Cabin Upgrades: You can get a cabin in a better location on the ship for free with Carnival’s free upgrades. This is good for like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean-view to ocean-view, and balcony to balcony). Upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

4. Up to $50 in Onboard Credit: You will receive up to $50 to spend once you are on the ship. The amount is as follows: $12.50 per person (up to $25 per stateroom) on two- to five-day sailings and $25 per person (up to $50 per stateroom) on cruises six days and longer.

The rate code for this new sale from Carnival Cruise Line is OCS. It’s good on cruises through April 2027 and expires on February 17, 2025.

For complete terms and details for this “Early Saver Triple Play Sale” from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel professional or visit Carnival.com.