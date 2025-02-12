What Are the Cheapest U.S. Cruise Ports to Sail From in 2026?

Planning a cruise for 2026 and wondering which cruise ports offer the best deals? The closest cruise port to you might not be the most affordable, and if you have to book a flight anyway, you might want to consider other options.

After comparing prices for 7- to 14-day cruises departing from 17 different U.S. ports, we listed the average cost for each port, from most affordable to most expensive.

We looked at over 2,000 cruises out of U.S. cruise ports that set sail in 2026. These sailings were at least a week in duration and were priced for two people in a cabin.

After finding the average prices for interior, ocean view, and balcony cabins, we looked at the cost for each cruise port in the U.S.

Note: These prices are an average price per day for two people and include gratuities. Also, these prices could vary depending on when you’re reading this.

Based on our analysis, Mobile, Alabama, emerged as the most affordable US departure port in 2026, with an average daily cabin price of just $301. Carnival Cruise Line is the only cruise line to sail out of Mobile, helping contribute to these lower costs.

Here are the top 6 cheapest US cruise ports for 2026 (based on our data):

Cruise Port Avg. Price Per Day Mobile $301 Norfolk $324 Los Angeles $326 Tampa $335 Galveston $340 Fort Lauderdale $341

Beyond the Cheapest (Other Factors)

While price is a major factor, it’s not the only thing to consider. Cheaper ports might have fewer itinerary options or less frequent sailings. You might also be limited by the age or size of cruise ships available. Some smaller ports like Mobile and Norfolk can’t handle some of the mega ships of today.

Cruise ports like PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston have attracted ships like Icon of the Seas, Carnival Jubilee, Utopia of the Seas, and other giant vessels.

The latest and greatest cruise ships will usually start their journey in one of these major cruise ports, and they always carry a premium price tag.

Here are the average prices for the rest of the cruise ports we looked at in our analysis.

Cruise Port Avg. Price Per Day Baltimore $342 Jacksonville $350 New Orleans $354 San Francisco $361 New York $364 Cape Liberty $376 San Diego $382 Miami $407 Orlando $421 Boston $454 Seattle $496

Consider Regional Differences

Looking for a West Coast cruise? While generally pricier, Los Angeles might offer better value than Seattle for certain itineraries. Factor in the cost of flights to the departure port as well.

If you’re dreaming of Alaska, you’ll likely need to consider ports like Seattle, even though they’re more expensive. Destination preferences play a big role in cost.

Also, remember this data is an average across all cruise lines and cruise ships that sail out of that port for the whole of 2026. 3- and 4-day sailings were not included.

Using this same data set we compared cruise lines and what they charge for upgrades from interior to balcony cabins as well. You can check out which cruise lines charge the most for upgrades here.