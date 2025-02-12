Cruise NewsWhat Are the Cheapest U.S. Cruise Ports to Sail From in 2026?

What Are the Cheapest U.S. Cruise Ports to Sail From in 2026?

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise News

Planning a cruise for 2026 and wondering which cruise ports offer the best deals?  The closest cruise port to you might not be the most affordable, and if you have to book a flight anyway, you might want to consider other options.

After comparing prices for 7- to 14-day cruises departing from 17 different U.S. ports, we listed the average cost for each port, from most affordable to most expensive.

Two ships departing Port Everglades

We looked at over 2,000 cruises out of U.S. cruise ports that set sail in 2026.  These sailings were at least a week in duration and were priced for two people in a cabin.

After finding the average prices for interior, ocean view, and balcony cabins, we looked at the cost for each cruise port in the U.S.

Note: These prices are an average price per day for two people and include gratuities. Also, these prices could vary depending on when you’re reading this.

Based on our analysis, Mobile, Alabama, emerged as the most affordable US departure port in 2026, with an average daily cabin price of just $301.  Carnival Cruise Line is the only cruise line to sail out of Mobile, helping contribute to these lower costs.

Here are the top 6 cheapest US cruise ports for 2026 (based on our data):

Cruise Port Avg. Price Per Day
Mobile $301
Norfolk $324
Los Angeles $326
Tampa $335
Galveston $340
Fort Lauderdale $341

 Beyond the Cheapest (Other Factors)

While price is a major factor, it’s not the only thing to consider. Cheaper ports might have fewer itinerary options or less frequent sailings. You might also be limited by the age or size of cruise ships available.  Some smaller ports like Mobile and Norfolk can’t handle some of the mega ships of today.

Cruise ports like PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston have attracted ships like Icon of the Seas, Carnival Jubilee, Utopia of the Seas, and other giant vessels.

The latest and greatest cruise ships will usually start their journey in one of these major cruise ports, and they always carry a premium price tag.

Here are the average prices for the rest of the cruise ports we looked at in our analysis.

Cruise Port Avg. Price Per Day
Baltimore $342
Jacksonville $350
New Orleans $354
San Francisco $361
New York $364
Cape Liberty $376
San Diego $382
Miami $407
Orlando $421
Boston $454
Seattle $496

 

Consider Regional Differences

Looking for a West Coast cruise? While generally pricier, Los Angeles might offer better value than Seattle for certain itineraries. Factor in the cost of flights to the departure port as well.

If you’re dreaming of Alaska, you’ll likely need to consider ports like Seattle, even though they’re more expensive. Destination preferences play a big role in cost.

Also, remember this data is an average across all cruise lines and cruise ships that sail out of that port for the whole of 2026.   3- and 4-day sailings were not included.

Using this same data set we compared cruise lines and what they charge for upgrades from interior to balcony cabins as well.  You can check out which cruise lines charge the most for upgrades here.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsWhat Are the Cheapest U.S. Cruise Ports to Sail From in 2026?
Previous article
Country Music Cruise in 2026 Sold Out in 4 days, Now Waitlist Only
Next article
Norwegian Adds PayPal Payments on All 3 Cruise Lines

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved